TCU Football: Jerry Kill Press Conference - Week 12

Interim Head Coach Jerry Kill addressed the media, and his opening statement was quite short today, as he did not have much to say. Coach Kill talked high praises for Oklahoma State as he said, “TCU, we did not play our best football, but nonetheless we still lost to arguably the best football team in the Big 12.” This is true. Oklahoma State ran TCU out of the water, but TCU has been plagued with a lot this year, and it's crazy to think they can still be bowl eligible in these last two games. They would have to fight like hell, but they can make something shake.

Coach Kill spoke on injuries, and in the back field TCU is down bad. For running backs, TCU has no scholarship running backs ready to go. Zach Evans is still out and still on the road to recovery, as well as Kendre Miller. There may be a chance Miller can come back for this game versus Kansas, and Emari Demarcado has a high probability that he will play in this game. The whole running back play is shaky, so TCU has been moving players around from defense to offense. On the QB situation. Chandler Morris got banged up pretty bad last game, and Sam Jackson dislocated his shoulder from last game. Max Duggan is still on the road to recovery with broken bone in his foot, and then, Matthew Downing entered the transfer portal. So, the situation of having a quarterback ready for Saturday is based on who recovers first.

Coach Kill stated that it is his job to keep these kids focused on what they are supposed to be doing. That’s finishing the season strong. He wants to limit all distractions for them. Its been a crazy season for them. Coach Kill stated, “I try to check on each individual each day to make sure they are level headed.” Coach Kill knows what kind of season it has been for everyone. From having expectations to do great, to a injury plague, and to a coaching change, it's been tough, but TCU can still pull it out.

Coach Kill also had praises for Kansas head coach, Lance Leipold, and the work he is continuously doing at KU trying to turn their program. Coach Kill stated, “Don’t be surprised when you KU football start winning like they used to. They have the right people there to do it.” Coach Kill also stated, "No disrespect to anybody, but you know they're coached better. Their technique is better. They're just a lot better football team than what they were a year ago. There's no comparison." TCU is prepping this game majorly because there is still a lot at stake, so KU must be taken seriously on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!