College Football Playoff Committee Tees Up Another Meatball, Knocks It Out Of Park

On Tuesday night, NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan and his band of merry College Football Playoff Committee members released the first CFP rankings of 2022. Deservingly, the Tennessee Volunteers topped the rankings, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Clemson Tigers.

After tossing up an underhanded cherry bob, Corrigan knocked it out of the park.

One of the most hotly-contested debates on the list was the choice to rank the 7-1 Alabama Crimson Tide over the 8-0 TCU Horned Frogs. Alabama has the one loss on their resume, but in all fairness it was to the No. 1 team in the nation as crowned by the CFP Committee, and they also have a solid ranked win against No. 24 Texas. It stacks up.

TCU, on the other hand, has four ranked wins, but only two land in their current Top 25.

It calmed the nerves many of us had that the Committee wouldn't get the rankings right. Thankfully, they placed their rankings to frame their own decisions as right.

Big sigh of relief.

Diving deeper into these teams, Corrigan put on display his depth of knowledge of every team he and the Committee carefully placed.

He cited that they were looking for, "well balanced teams on both offense and defense." Valid– these rankings are more about putting the best teams over the most deserving. Resume out the door.

In wins this season, Alabama's only given up 11.6 points per game. That includes a dominant showing against Utah State– last year's Mountain West champion– where they pitched a complete shutout; other impressive defensive showings include holding ULM– arguably the second-best team in Louisiana– to seven points and Vanderbilt– an SEC team, mind you– to three.

In wins this season, the Alabama defense has been a masterclass.

In the loss, not so much. They surrendered 52 to Tennessee, but that's the number one team and they played on the road, so you can't really take that into account.

The reason TCU falls below the Tide is because they fall behind in games. Understandable, any team that falls down 24-7 to Oklahoma State is likely undeserving of a top-four spot. Not when you're pit against a team that beat ranked Texas on the road.

And then to fall behind 28-17 to Kansas State the following week? Pretty inexcusable.

Now, if the Frogs' defense had showed up when they fell behind like the Ohio State Buckeyes did last week, that'd be a different story.

Now let's talk players.

After all, Corrigan knows these teams inside and out. It's how he spends his Saturdays, grinding college football tape.

Alabama's quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. They also roster arguably the best defensive player in football from last year, Will Anderson. Compare that to Max Duggan, who didn't even play every game last year and it's not even close.

Did I mention Nick Saban and his seven national titles? Sonny Dykes has none. Roster talent nod to Alabama.

What a fortunate lay for Alabama, too, as they visit the tenth-ranked LSU Tigers, per the Committee. They have a chance teed right up for them to prove their mettle.

After that? A date with Ole Miss, who was just ranked 11th by the Committee. Getting that strength of schedule boost. The next two games will show exactly why Alabama's ranked in that six spot above TCU.

TCU's next two? Unranked Texas Tech and then at No. 24 Texas. Sure, the Longhorns have a ranking in front of them, but that's not as impressive as LSU or Ole Miss.

It's a guarantee that Bama will hold their ranking. Because the Committee was right. They always get the ranking right.

And, once again, they hit a perfectly placed, self-teed up shot right out of the park.

We're in good hands.

