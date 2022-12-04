Skip to main content

College Football Playoff: Field Of Four Set

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State are headed to the College Football Playoff.

After a season filled with surprises and upsets, we have our final four teams. The Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) clinched the top overall seed after winning their first SEC title since 2017 and they'll face the four-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1). On the other side of the bracket, the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines (13-0) square off against the three-seed TCU Horned Frogs (12-1).

Georgia and Ohio State will meet in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta while Michigan and TCU are slotted for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

College Football Committee Selects Final Four

When USC fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, the field of four was pretty much set.

Georgia has been the nation's top team pretty much all season long. They were selected second in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but quickly overtook the top seed after upending No. 1 Tennessee in Week 10. Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday, beating LSU 50-30.

Michigan jumped to the two seed after beating Ohio State in Columbus in Week 13. The Wolverines faced questions about whether or not they could follow up the 2021 campaign despite losing multiple first round players to the NFL and making a switch at QB. They didn't disappoint, winning the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year.

TCU stumbled in the Big 12 Championship game, losing to No. 10 Kansas State 31-28 in overtime, but maintained their spot as third in the CFP rankings. The Horned Frogs completed their first unbeaten regular season since 2010 en route to their first College Football Playoff berth.

Ohio State benefitted from the Pac-12 upset and snuck back into the field of four after being ranked fifth after Week 13. The Buckeyes' only blemish this season is to No. 2 Michigan.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) and Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) are the first two out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

College Football Playoff Schedule

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)

Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m. CT, ESPN
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. CT, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

College Football Playoff National Championship: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Stay up to date with KillerFrogs' coverage of College Football Bowl Season throughout all of December.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (4)

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) kneels on the field after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Football

TCU Football:  The Undefeated

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_19555283
Football

TCU Football: Horned Frogs Lose a Heartbreaker in Big 12 Championship

By Zion Trammell
TCU Football
Football

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Kansas State (The Big One)

By Tyler Brown
TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Khalid Duke (29) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football vs. Kansas State: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis
Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs take the field prior to a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football vs. Kansas State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

By Barry Lewis
ESPN College GameDay at TCU, Nov 2009
Mem'ries Sweet

TCU Football: ESPN College GameDay Once Again Features The Frogs

By Barry Lewis
USATSI_19241791
Football

Predicting Every College Football Conference Championship Game

By Brett Gibbons
Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) defends against TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball Continues To Thrive With Return Of Baugh

By Derek Lytle