College Football Playoff: Field Of Four Set

After a season filled with surprises and upsets, we have our final four teams. The Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) clinched the top overall seed after winning their first SEC title since 2017 and they'll face the four-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1). On the other side of the bracket, the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines (13-0) square off against the three-seed TCU Horned Frogs (12-1).

Georgia and Ohio State will meet in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta while Michigan and TCU are slotted for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

When USC fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, the field of four was pretty much set.

Georgia has been the nation's top team pretty much all season long. They were selected second in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but quickly overtook the top seed after upending No. 1 Tennessee in Week 10. Kirby Smart led the Bulldogs to their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday, beating LSU 50-30.

Michigan jumped to the two seed after beating Ohio State in Columbus in Week 13. The Wolverines faced questions about whether or not they could follow up the 2021 campaign despite losing multiple first round players to the NFL and making a switch at QB. They didn't disappoint, winning the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year.

TCU stumbled in the Big 12 Championship game, losing to No. 10 Kansas State 31-28 in overtime, but maintained their spot as third in the CFP rankings. The Horned Frogs completed their first unbeaten regular season since 2010 en route to their first College Football Playoff berth.

Ohio State benefitted from the Pac-12 upset and snuck back into the field of four after being ranked fifth after Week 13. The Buckeyes' only blemish this season is to No. 2 Michigan.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) and Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) are the first two out.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)

Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m. CT, ESPN

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. CT, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

College Football Playoff National Championship: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

