Predicting the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

Prepare the angry tweets– the College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee is ready to determine their first rankings of the season. It's the first set of rankings that truly matter on the season, with the final top four teams making the CFP.

What's there to get riled up over? Well, not much if you're a fan of Georgia, Alabama, or Oklahoma. But for the rest of the schools vying for a spot, I fully expect these rankings to accomplish two things:

Shake things up,

Value and devalue losses on a public platform.

With that said, here is what I expect to see from the rankings on Tuesday (not where I would rank these teams).

1. Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0)

There's absolute no question over the deservedness of Georgia at #1. This is where they'll be.

2. Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 6-0)

The controversy may already be rolling. I truly don't believe the CFP Committee respects Cincinnati's resume. The corner the Sooners have turned since starting Caleb Williams is real and this team is dangerous.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1)

More controversy. This is where the Committee values a "good" road loss to an SEC opponent, ranked or otherwise. It's frustrating, but it's on-brand. I'd give the Tide being ranked above Cincinnati about a 75% chance.

4. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 4-0)

The credibility and respect of the Committee would be wiped from the face of the Earth if they didn't put Cincinnati in the top four right now. It's begrudgingly, but the Bearcats will be the first Group of Five team to debut in the top four.

5. Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 5-0)

What makes good television? A surging team being ranked higher than an established power. With November 20 in mind. The Spartans are a very good football team and their recent win over Michigan will hold a ton of weight in the Committee's eyes.

6. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0)

But, Oregon beat Ohio State! The Committee rankings are based off a team's ability to compete in the CFP– something Ohio State's proven to be able to do. Oregon fans will detest these rankings, but their loss against Stanford was bad.

The Rest

7. Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

9. Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 4-1)

10. Auburn Tigers (6-2, 3-1)

11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 5-0)

12. Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 4-1)

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 4-1)

14. Baylor Bears (7-1, 4-1)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 3-2)

16. Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-2)

17. UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0)

18. Houston Cougars (7-1, 5-0)

19. BYU Cougars (7-2)

20. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3)

21. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2)

22. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 5-0)

23. NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1)

24. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 3-1)

25. Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1)

Next three out: Coastal Carolina, Utah Utes, Mississippi State Bulldogs

The 2021 initial College Football Playoff rankings will debut on Tuesday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m. CT. You can watch the release on ESPN.

