Trading Spaces: Quarterbacks In New Places For 2022

College football just saw its first offseason with the full potential of the transfer portal. As a result, plenty of quarterbacks left for greener pastures or better opportunities. Which signal callers went where?

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

We've talked about Gabriel and his ridiculous production at UCF before sustaining a terrible leg injury and transferring. He's reunited with offensive coordinator Jeff Leby, who's coming off a terrific year at Ole Miss (see: Matt Corral).

The combination of Leby and Gabriel mixed with the typical recruiting prowess of the Sooners– particularly with receivers– and you have a recipe for success. 2020 All-Conference selection Marvin Mims returns to Norman, giving Gabriel an electrifying go-to option. The word out of Oklahoma spring camp is that Mims and Gabriel have "forged a close bond."

The only question left on the table is how an offense looks under defensive-skewed head coach Brent Venables. Does he leave Leby to his own devices?

Caleb Williams, USC

There may not have been a more hotly-anticipated transfer in the history of college football than Caleb Williams. While his USC move was fairly telegraphed, the nation watched intently while his name sat in the portal.

Williams moves with his head coach Lincoln Riley, who recruited him. In their spring exhibition, Williams looked electric, continuing a seamless connection with Mario Williams (who also transferred from Oklahoma). Already, Williams is one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12.

As a freshman, he was mistake prone, but also showed superstar potential. Another year of experience in college football may iron out those mistakes. And if he does, Caleb Williams will be a strong Heisman contender.

Bo Nix, Oregon

In three years at Auburn, Bo Nix never quite lived up to the lofty expectations placed upon him. While he improved in year three and showed playmaking ability, his arm and decision making are subpar. Granted, Auburn was a defensive-minded team– did they potentially mishandle Nix?

He moves from one defensive-oriented team to another in Oregon. The Ducks hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning this offseason after Mario Cristobal left for Miami and disbanded the entire coaching staff. Lanning added Florida State co-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

What will this Ducks team look like under Nix? It's a firm question considering the entire turnover of the coaching staff and the departure of most of the stars. Importantly, most of the starting offensive line from a year ago returns.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Speaking of lofty expectations, the former number one recruit moves back to his home state. Originally committing to Texas, Ewers changed his commitment to Ohio State. There, he found himself buried under Heisman finalist CJ Stroud and Ewers decided to return to the Longhorns.

Ewers is expected to be a superstar. He's pegged by many as the top transfer in the nation. However, lofty expectations and the University of Texas has delivered mixed results lately at absolute best.

Is Ewers the one to change those? He does give Steve Sarkisian the best opportunity to open up his offense this coming season with plenty of elite receiving threats.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler's time in Norman came to a bitter end. The Oklahoma student section echoed chants calling for him to be benched during the multiple times Rattler struggled last year. He was rumored to be a bad leader and bad teammate.

Ultimately, the best thing for Rattler was to transfer. He was a preseason Heisman favorite in 2021 but severely under-delivered. South Carolina, on the other hand, greatly over-delivered under Shane Beamer despite not having a quarterback.

How it all shakes out remains to be seen, but it's a perfect pairing. Rattler even brought Austin Stogner who will be one of his favorite targets this upcoming season.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels is the latest quarterback to make a move after Arizona State's football program began melting down. Damning videos of Daniels now-former teammates vandalizing his locker upon announcing his transfer is about all you need to know about the culture in Tempe at the moment.

Daniels teams up with Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge. Kelly is notorious for three things: His terrible fake southern accent, winning football games, and fumbling every quarterback situation he's ever been handed. Conducive to Daniels' career this late in the game? Perhaps not.

The bottom line is, Daniels is an extremely gifted athlete who's underperformed through the air. Moving to LSU increases the talent he faces on defense from the Pac-12, but also increases the talent and competency in coaching around him.

Kedon Slovis, Pitt

Slovis started 27 games for USC in three seasons, including all 12 as a freshman. There, he tossed 58 touchdowns. With a new regime coming into town (including a new presuming starter), Slovis made the switch to Pitt and Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison.

However, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple moved to Nebraska and he was replaced with Boston College OC Frank Cignetti. Cignetti worked with standout QB Phil Jurkovec, but produced some middling scoring offenses.

In the ACC, a good quarterback and stud receiver might just be enough to put up points. Will we see Pitt pick up where they left off under Kenny Pickett though? Not likely.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart was a promising high school recruit who spent his first season at USC. Once the coaching shakeup happened, much like the aforementioned Slovis, Dart left for Ole Miss. The Rebels also underwent a flip, with OC Jeff Leby leaving for Oklahoma.

Dart also walks into a situation which quarterback Luke Altmyer performed admirably in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor when Corral left with an injury. His spring game debut for the Rebs left much to be desired.

A quote from head coach Lane Kiffin on Dart: "Jaxson's trying to win the battle every play of course and forcing the ball...Luke is being patient and playing within the offense and has been playing better as you can see."

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

2021 was a rough season for Michael Penix, who sustained a season-ending injury early on. The Hoosiers collapsed after one of their best seasons ever and sputtered to two wins. Head coach Tom Allen fired the coordinators and took a pay cut. Penix hit the transfer portal.

He heads to Seattle under Kalen deBoer, who was Penix' offensive coordinator in 2019– the year Penix stepped onto the national stage and broke out. It's a great fit for Penix, who could really use a career revitaliztion.

The Huskies also need a revitalization after severe disappointment in 2021. They dropped a game to FCS Montana at home (ouch) and finished the year 4-8.

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Thompson started all 12 games for Texas last year, where he tossed 24 touchdowns and nine picks. In line to be the starter again this year, the aforementioned Ewers decided to take his talents to Austin. Right in the thick of quarterback musical chairs, Thompson made the move to Lincoln, Neb., to replace the departed Adrian Martinez.

Complicated enough? Good.

Regardless of the stigma around Texas, their issue wasn't the offense nor was it Thompson. In one of the quietest moves in the nation, Nebraska gained a competent playmaker with big-time experience.

He also joins former Pitt OC Mark Whipple, who just led Kenny Pickett to a Heisman finalist season and Jordan Addison to being named the top receiver in the nation.

Adrian Martinez, Kansas State

As mentioned, Martinez left Nebraska after four difficult and tumultuous years with the Huskers. Never quite delivering on expectations (Nebraska was preseason top 25 in 2019 before sputtering to 5-7), Martinez was consistently the scapegoat for the Huskers' issues.

He's a dynamic playmaker, especially on the ground, but is prone to making exceptional mistakes. However, in 2021, he single-handedly kept Nebraska in ballgames, namely against Ohio State in early November.

He moves from an unstable program to an extremely stable one in Kansas State. It's seemingly the ideal move for what Martinez needs in his year of grad eligibility. Previous QBs in Manhattan have proven to be consistent and good (Skylar Thompson).

Jack Plummer, Cal

Despite throwing seven touchdowns and no interceptions in his first four games and leading Purdue to a 3-1 record (the 1 being a loss to Notre Dame), Plummer was benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell. Other than quotes from coach Jeff Brohm saying that both guys deserve a chance, it's hard to pinpoint why Plummer was benched at all.

Regardless, Plummer packed his bags and headed to Berkeley, where he's likely to start over a pair of freshman. In five seasons, the highest point output Cal's had is 73rd nationally, with three of those five seasons sitting under 110th. (note: Under Sonny Dykes, Cal was top-25 annually in points scored).

Perhaps the least exciting move on this list, he gets to face his younger brother Will Plummer this upcoming season, who may start at QB for Arizona.

