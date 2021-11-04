College Football Week 10 Games of the Week

Coming hot off the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of 2021, Week 10 offers a lighter slate of games that hold more intrigue than grandeur. On display are teams in prove-it situations and a pair of the most highly-touted quarterbacks in the nation going head-to-head.

Get the five best non-Big 12 games of the week along with picks for each matchup around the nation.

#9 Wake Forest at North Carolina

Buckle up, this should be a fun one. Neither Wake Forest nor North Carolina hang their hats on the defensive unit and instead opt for high-flying offense. Sam Howell meets Sam Hartman in a battle of who can generate the most explosive plays.

Also interesting about this matchup – despite it being two ACC teams, this is a non-conference matchup. The two wanted an annual series between them and settled on a "non-conference" matchup to make it happen.

Wake has a chance to go 9-0 (6-0) in conference and build upon their top-10 ranking.

The pick: Wake Forest

Liberty at #16 Ole Miss

This is a battle between two of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Liberty's Malik Wills lacks the Heisman candidacy but is projected as a top-15 pick according to CBS. Ole Miss' Matt Corral is one of the favorites in the country for the Heisman trophy.

It's another matchup for those who enjoy points as both teams are top-20 in points per game. On paper, the Flames have been more impressive on defense, but have not faced an offense as talented and potent as the Rebels.

This game might be closer than some may believe, but Ole Miss has the talent to out-duel Liberty.

The pick: Ole Miss

#13 Auburn at #14 Texas A&M

Finally– a game for the old hats that love their defense. Texas A&M is third in the nation in points per game allowed despite running through the gauntlet that is the SEC. They're still riding high off their win over Alabama, ranking 12th nationally in points scored over their last three games.

Auburn presents the toughest defense the Aggies have seen yet and likely will all season. While Bo Nix has played admirably in the Tigers' last two wins, he's still a difficult player to trust. On the road at Kyle Field isn't the environment to gamble on Nix.

The pick: Texas A&M

#3 Michigan State at Purdue

Michigan State is coming hot off their statement win over rival Michigan and their ranking inside the top four in the CFP. Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III rushed for five touchdowns against a Michigan defense that was previously shutdown against the run.

Given all of that emotion, Purdue is a major letdown spot. It's a story we've seen before with Iowa this season and in the past with Ohio State. West Lafayette is where good teams go to die.

That said, Purdue already exhausted their huge upset for the season. They'll play State close, but ultimately aren't talented enough to pull off the upset outright.

The pick: Michigan State

Tennessee at #18 Kentucky

Tennessee is a team with something to prove, as is Kentucky. The Wildcats were given the benefit of the doubt despite back-to-back losses against Georgia and Mississippi State. Kentucky's offense has been an issue all season long, ranking just 71st in points scored per game this season.

This is what I like to refer to as a "trap game." According to sportsbooks, this game is dead-even, being marked a "pick 'em" (PK) or a toss-up. Despite the Wildcats having home field advantage, Tennessee is a good enough team with an explosive enough offense to get the job done.

The pick: Tennessee