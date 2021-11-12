Best College Football Week 11 Games from Around the Nation

Following a couple weeks with relatively-light schedules, Week 11 gets us back on track. Granted, Weeks 9 and 10 were filled with plenty of surprising action, this week gives a nice batch of headliners.

This article will break down the best games around the nation outside of the Big 12 with accompanying picks.

#6 Michigan (8-1) at Penn State (6-3), 11:00 a.m.

It's the ultimate rock meets a hard place between two coaches who have fumbled big games. James Franklin of Penn State has a slightly better track record at home than Jim Harbaugh of Michigan on the road.

This is a statement game for both quarterbacks– Cade McNamara and Sean Clifford– as they face stout defenses. Michigan has proven to be a more reliable offense, especially on the ground, this season. However, the playmaking ability of Jahan Dotson may be the difference to push Penn State over the top.

When in doubt, pick the home team behind one of the best crowds in the nation.

The pick: Penn State

#19 Purdue (6-3) at #4 Ohio State (8-1), 2:30 p.m.

Purdue has been the ultimate spoiler this season, toppling not one but two top-three teams as an unranked team. They've done it to Ohio State in the recent past, too, in 2018 when Purdue pulled off a stunning upset of the #2 Buckeyes in West Lafayette.

The dangerous combination of a stout defense, particularly against the run, and an elite receiver has been the formula for Purdue this year. Expect them to keep it closer than the 20-point spread, but the Boilermakers' offense has disappeared at times. It's a tough ask for them to turn it around on the road after such an emotional win last week.

Further, Ohio State snuck by Nebraska and is out to prove they're an elite team.

The pick: Ohio State

#1 Georgia (9-0) at Tennessee (5-4), 2:30 p.m.

If you're expecting some hot takes and earth-shattering upset picks, well, this article isn't for you. The Georgia Bulldogs are approaching all-time status as a team, much less a defense (they're already there). Outside of garbage time, Georgia is allowing six points per game.

Tennessee throws a different, upbeat offense than Georgia's seen this season. Hendon Hooker has exploded onto the scene as one of the SEC's better quarterbacks and more reliable than the Bo Nix and Will Levis the Dawgs have faced lately. The magic number is 13– can the Vols score more than that? No one has yet this season.

This game should be closer than the rest since it's unheard of for a college team to go completely unchallenged all season. If anyone's going to test Georgia, it's this Tennessee team. There's virtually no shot of a Tennessee outright win, but if you're going to bet against Georgia against the spread, this is the week to do it.

However, don't be surprised if this game gets ugly early. It's certainly within the realm of possibility.

The pick: Georgia

#16 NC State (7-2) at #12 Wake Forest (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

Rarely can a game be determined on one factor alone, much less a simple one. NC State plays some defense, Wake Forest plays none. Wake is the number-one scoring team on the season behind excellent play from Sam Hartman.

NC State, on the other hand, leads the ACC in scoring defense and ranks 10th nationally. They've had big wins this season, including over Clemson at home. Wake played their first tough opponent last week in North Carolina, who scored 58 and beat the Deacons. Will the Wolfpack score 58? Not likely. But a couple stops could throw Wake Forest off their usual rhythm.

8-0 was a great place for Wake to be and their offense is undeniably talented, but it's hard to ignore their schedule they accomplished it against.

The pick: NC State

#11 Texas A&M (7-2) at #15 Ole Miss (7-2), 6:30 p.m.

The SEC West has been an absolute gauntlet this year with teams like Arkansas and Mississippi State even gracing the top 25 outside of the usual quartet of contenders. This week pits the second- and fourth-place teams against each other. They're separated by just a game in the division.

This game comes down to trust. Which unit is the most trustworthy? That award goes to Texas A&M's defense. Ole Miss' offense began the season as one of the most explosive in the nation, leading the country in scoring for the first several weeks. Since then, they've hit the SEC and slowed down considerably.

Conversely, A&M's offense has come alive, moving up 30 entire spots in scoring offense nationally after upsetting Alabama. Ultimately, Texas A&M has more capability on both sides of the football than Ole Miss, whose defense is still its weakest unit.

The pick: Texas A&M

