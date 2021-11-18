College Football Week 12 Games of the Week

Week 12 features 21 teams who can secure bowl eligibility with a win and 12 teams that are on the brink of elimination. While Houston has secured their spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, every other spot nationally is wide open.

Games like Oregon at Utah and Michigan State at Ohio State will have massive national implications for their respective conference title games.

What games do you need to keep an especial on eye on this week? Find out below.

All kickoff times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

#7 Michigan State at #4 Ohio State (Noon)

If you're into point spreads and sports betting, the line may surprise you. The Buckeyes are favored by nearly 20 points in this top-10 slugfest. Why is that? Ohio State leads the nation in scoring and yards per play. Star back Treyveon Henderson was banged up last week against Purdue and may be limited, but the passing game is the most dangerous in the country.

Michigan State hasn't shown the defensive chops, but their offense is stellar. It's led by Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III, who has a tough matchup against a stiff Buckeyes' run defense; their 3.1 yards per rush allowed sits 10th– higher than notable defenses like Baylor and Oregon.

To think of this one simply: Ohio State gets into track meets. Michigan State needs to score more than 42 points to win this ballgame, something they may not be capable of.

The pick: Ohio State

#10 Wake Forest at Clemson (Noon)

Wake Forest has been one of the best stories of the year, winning their first nine games until losing a heartbreaker to UNC. But they're back on the winning train and in the driver's seat for the ACC Atlantic. A win here against Clemson secures their berth in the conference title game.

However, it's good practice to fade teams in college football new to winning. Clemson has been there, done that, and they'd be damned to let Wake win in their building to win their division. The Tigers' offense is a severe liability and Wake's has been one of the best in the nation. But I think this moment is too big for Dave Clawson's group.

It'd be terrific for the sport for me to be wrong, but this is just good college football picking practice.

The pick: Clemson

SMU at #5 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m.)

This has been one of the most anticipated matchups for the entirety of the season. Cincinnati is on the outside looking on the College Football Playoff and needs a lot of help to be selected as that final team. What needs to happen in this one is a wire-to-wire victory for the Bearcats.

SMU is no pushover, standing 8-2 on the season– perhaps one of the quietest eight-win teams in the nation. The strike against them, though, is their resume; they've beaten one team above 0.500 (UCF last week). The Mustangs have rarely been tested by a defense, something Cincinnati hangs their hat on.

Ultimately, Cincinnati knows what's at stake here and knows the eyes are on them. Luke Fickell's squad will rise to the challenge and put the pressure on the Playoff committee.

The pick: Cincinnati

#3 Oregon at #23 Utah (7:30 p.m.)

This very well may be the first of two meetings between these teams in what could be a Pac-12 Championship preview. Oregon is notoriously good in big road games. For a reminder, look back to Week 2 when they upended Ohio State on the road; for further proof, they also clinched the Pac-12 Championship in a true road game against USC last season.

Utah is a perfect 4-0 at home this year, including big wins over Arizona State and Washington State. They know what this game entails, but their rushing defense is one of the team's biggest liabilities. Oregon is a very effective rushing team and lockdown with a lead. If the Ducks jump out to a lead in this one at any point, it'll be difficult for Utah to catch up.

Does this mean Oregon is going to waltz to a Pac-12 championship? Not necessarily. But in this game, they play up to the moment as they usually do.

The pick: Oregon

