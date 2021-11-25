Week 13: Top Rivalry Games From Around The Nation

Rivalry Week annually presents the fiercest, most exciting matchups. Historic games often don nicknames like the Iron Bowl, the Civil War, the Egg Bowl, and The Game. This weekend of rivalries also hang conference championship berths in the balance and feature many ranked matchups.

Below, we'll look at the top games from outside the Big 12 Conference of the week.

All following times are ET.

Ohio State at Michigan (Saturday, noon)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the top four of the current iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings off the back of a 56-7 pelting of #7 Michigan State. They travel to face arch-rival Michigan with a berth in the Big Ten Championship game at stake. Notably, Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State and the Buckeyes have won eight straight (16 of the last 17).

Few editions of "The Game" have had this level of grandeur and stake than this one. However, college football is a sport of momentum; Ohio State is peaking at the right time, eviscerating opposing secondaries behind the best receiving corps in the nation. They also feature Heisman favorite CJ Stroud– a trio that not even Michigan's talented defense is built to beat.

Unfortunately for Michigan, they stand between Ohio State and another Big Ten title while the Buckeyes are finding their stride.

The pick: Ohio State

Oregon State at Oregon (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

A week after being beaten by 31 on the road against Utah, Oregon looks to clinch a Pac-12 championship berth against cross-state rival Oregon State. The Ducks have taken 11 of the last 13 outings, but the Beavers pulled off the upset last year in a strange game masked by fog.

College Football Playoff hopes were dashed at the hands of Utah for Oregon, but their Rose Bowl and Pac-12 title hopes are still alive. Oregon State runs the football at an exceptional clip, amassing the fourth-most rushing yards per game on the back of B.J. Baylor and his 1,200 rushing yards on the season.

Oregon fields their own effective run game this season, absent as it was last week. Travis Dye is second in the Pac-12 in yards per rush (5.9). While not much separates these two teams on paper, Oregon has more to play for and has a rebound opportunity at home.

The pick: Oregon

Western Kentucky at Marshall (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

The Hilltoppers field one of the nation's most explosive offenses behind the nation's leading passer in Bailey Zappe. He's on pace to set NCAA regular season records in passing yards, breaking 4,000 yards this past week. He pits his offense, which ranks fourth in scoring, against Marshall's tough defense with the Conference USA East division at stake.

Marshall leads C-USA in scoring defense while also carrying a top-25 scoring offense. The Thundering Herd find their offensive stride in running back Rasheen Ali, who's recorded over 1,100 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Can the Herd outpace the Toppers? It's a tall ask and either way, this game is going to be a fun watch.

The pick: Western Kentucky

Miami (OH) at Kent State

Finally, the MAC East is up for grabs between Miami (OH) and Kent State. The Golden Flashes, led by Dustin Crum, roster one of the MAC's most potent offenses, averaging 37.1 points per game in conference play. The defensive side of the ball has been a concern, with them also surrendering 37.7 points in conference play before blanking Akron 38-0 last week.

Miami has one of the conference's best defenses, giving up the second-fewest points per game in the MAC. Offensively, the Redhawks have disappeared at times, but are led by veteran Brett Gabbert.

The winner of this game moves onto Detroit to face Northern Illinois.

The pick: Kent State

