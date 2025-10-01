Colorado Returns to Fort Worth For Conference Matchup
The last time TCU faced Colorado in 2023, the nonconference game grabbed national attention for an entire offseason.
NFL Hall of Famer Deion “PrimeTime” Sanders was making his Power conference coaching debut while TCU entered the season with high expectations after closing out 2022 as the national runner-up.
The Buffaloes beat the No. 17-ranked Horned Frogs and the hype surrounding coach Sanders grew.
This year’s matchup carries a very different vibe as both teams are coming off losses and are now conference foes, but Sanders’ presence brings a unique energy to any game.
“I think he does a really nice job of creating a level of excitement when the players take the field,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said at his weekly press conference. “They like playing. They're fired up to play. I think they play with a lot of emotion. And so, we're going to have to not only meet, but surpass their excitement.”
Shedeur-less Buffs Return to Fort Worth
Sanders and Colorado (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big 12) are navigating their first season without All-Big 12 quarterback Shedeur Sanders and 2024 Heisman trophy winner, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. TCU (3-1, 0-1) fell out of the national rankings after dropping its conference opener at Arizona State.
Like past seasons, Sanders used the transfer portal to fill the holes left by players like Shedeur and Hunter. He brought in a record 53 transfers before the 2023 season, 43 in 2024, and another 33 this year. The 33 newcomers boast 339 Division I starts, with nearly one-third (110) coming on the offensive line. Colorado’s offensive line has been graded as high as 10th nationally in pass-blocking this season.
“They're much deeper now than they were,” Dykes said. “I think that's the biggest difference is you look at their defensive front, they're rolling guys through, and they've got depth. Offensive line, I think, is a much better group than they've had. They just kind of keep getting better up front.”
Despite these improvements, Colorado has struggled finding a rhythm.
Buffs QBs Have Shown Inconsistency
Part of that inconsistency stems from changes at the quarterback position. Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, won the starting job during the offseason. He started the first three games, but then he watched Colorado lose 36-20 at Houston with third-string quarterback Ryan Staub under center.
Staub moved into the starting role after throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns against Delaware. Salter became the starter again following the Houston game, beating Wyoming and nearly orchestrating an upset at No. 23 BYU.
Through four games, Salter had completed 59-of-88 passes for 684 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also has four rushing touchdowns and ranks second on the team with 202 rushing yards on 49 carries. Running back Micah Welch has posted 210 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries.
Colorado’s defense ranks next-to-last in the Big 12 in total yards allowed (404.8) and rushing yards (197.2). Safety Tawfiq Byard, a South Florida transfer, leads the Buffaloes with 37 tackles.
“They brought in the guys that look really good on paper,” offensive lineman Cade Bennet said. “If we shut them down, I think we'll be able to handle them. But it's just one of those things; it's really us against us. We just gotta have our own good technique and be as physical as we can.”
Maintaining physicality throughout an entire game is one of the many lessons TCU took from the 27-24 loss at Arizona State. The offensive line allowed six sacks, and, as a result, TCU totaled 10 rushing yards on 25 carries.
“It was a better group up front than we had thought,” Bennett said.
The Horned Frogs let a 17-0 lead disappear against the Sun Devils through a “lack of execution” and “self-inflicted” mistakes, Dykes said. TCU either punted or turned the ball over on every possession after hitting a field goal with 6:24 left in the second quarter.
Penalties contributed to the lack of offensive production as the Horned Frogs drew eight for 72 yards. TCU has now drawn 17 flags over the past two games against Arizona State and SMU, compared with nine over the first two games.
“We gotta do a better job of communicating,” Dykes said. “Gotta put more pressure on the guys to communicate with each other and to execute the calls. That's the biggest thing.”
TCU also felt the absences of starting running back Kevorian Barnes and top wide receiver Eric McAlister. Dykes said he’s “hopeful” regarding their availability against Colorado.
No matter who takes the field Saturday, the Horned Frogs remain focused on taking another step forward and staying in the Big 12 title hunt.
“We've been slowing things down, trying to clean up little things that people were having constant mistakes with, me included,” Bennett said. “And, I think mentally we're locked in. I think we've moved on from ASU and we're ready to roll.”
TCU and Colorado will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.