TCU Football: Derius Davis Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Derius Davis scored two touchdowns in the Horned Frogs win over Colorado on Friday. The first being a 60-yard punt return where he flashed his speed and gave the Frogs a 7-3 lead. His second touchdown came on a 27-yard run.

It was the 60-yard punt return that earned him the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. The play swung the momentum towards TCU and seemed to energize the team and the Frogs dominated the rest of the way.

With that punt return, Davis tied the program record with KaVontae Turpin for most punt returns for touchdowns with four. He also had a kick return for a touchdown which came last year against West Virginia where he ran 100 yards to the house. His last punt return for a touchdown came in 2020.

