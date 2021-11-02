Dear Opponent: Baylor

Dear Baylor Bears,

Welcome to The Fort!

Well, not really. We are just being polite as our mommas taught us. On our part of I35, we have manners, even if we have disdain for the visitor comin’ to town. Manners – Google it. It is something lacking once you start drinking that Brazos River water in Waco. Perhaps you should stick with Dr Pepper, the only good thing to come out of Waco.

You’re coming back to The Carter. Lucky us. It’s been two years since you and your sloth of bears slinked out of our stadium that day with a win that we all know you didn’t deserve. Max was in. IN. And you know we are right.

You’re probably feeling pretty cocky right now, aren’t you? You’re riding high. Gerry Bohanon has been giving you a season you think you deserve. You’re ranked. You beat Iowa State and Texas, and your only loss so far is to Oklahoma State. I’m sure you have your eyes on the Big 12 Championship game, while laughing when you see the struggles the Horned Frogs have had this season. And you are probably laughing more now that the G.O.A.T. Patterson has left our program. At least our coach left with character. That’s hard to say about some of your recent coaches

It’s like you’ve emerged from your den after hibernation and are hungry for fresh meat. Not so fast my friends (see, there we go again, being nice) – these Horned Frogs are pissed. We are pissed at this season. We are pissed about the reason for Patterson’s departure. And there is no one better to release our anger than on that pesky pain in the butt 90 minutes south on I35.

If you haven’t noticed, there’s not much love for you in Fort Worth, or for that matter anywhere in the conference. Your reputation is so bad even Chip and Joanna couldn’t fix it up. Yes, we’ve played you more than any other team – EVER. And sure, our series record is nearly the same. But heck, at least the Frogs have the slight edge, historically. We lead 56-53-7. But we all know that really should be 58-51-7. We know Max was inbounds in 2019, and we know the better team lost in 2014. Sure, sure, sure – you like to yell “61-58” more than you tell your mommas that you love her. We were the better team but unfortunately for us, you just had good luck for about five minutes.

Other than a few years in the 2010s, you are nothing but an irrelevant crawdad crawling on the bottom of Lake Waco. If it weren’t for Ann Richards and Bob Bullock, who saved you from being thrown out to the curb when the SWC fell apart, you’d be nowhere today.

Baylor fans, as we say in Fort, “It sucks to BU.” There is one thing in all of college sports that is the best dang thing you will ever see – regardless of sport, regardless of location – and we will get to see it on Saturday night when you lose to what has been a disappointing TCU team - Baylor Tears!

Sure, our team has had its issues this year. Sure, we lost a legend in our head coach. But when it’s BU, our team is up for it. And we’re angry with how this season has been. We’re looking for a win, so watch out, and FEAR THE FROG.

Go Frogs!

KillerFrogs

