Dear Opponent: Kansas

Dear Jayhawks,

Welcome to the Fort.

It’s our last time we get to say that, and honestly, this dreadful season can’t end soon enough. Sure, we got our butts kicked in Stillwater. And yes, you had the game of the week in Austin. Heck, that was the game of the decade for you. We were all cheering for you. Only thing better than watching Texas go down is to see it happen to Baylor. We didn’t get a Bears loss, so we rejoice in seeing Texas lose. And to do so in overtime in Austin. Good job.

But your emotion has been spent. Sure, you think you can come back to the state of Texas and find another road win against a weak team. But you’re not in Kansas anymore. It was your first conference road win in 57 games. You hadn’t won on the road against a Big 12 team since 2008. You really think you can do it two weeks in a row? Think again. Might as well click those ruby (and blue) slippers and keep telling yourselves there is just no place like home.

Your overtime win was spectacular. And your new coach, Lance Leipold, gets credit for the win that shook the nation. He could have kicked the extra point in overtime and sent it to a second, but he decided to end it with the 2-point try. But let’s pull the curtain back and see what’s behind it. Until last week, you had won one game all season. And that was at home to an FCS team in South Dakota. And that was enough for you to storm the field? Seriously? At least when we stormed the field this year, it was against a #12 ranked team that everyone said there was no way we’d even be in the game at the end.

See, we heard the same things. We both beat big teams this year. And sure, we have lost our legendary coach, and our team has not looked like anything that was projected in the preseason. We have lost many players to injury and are playing with the backup to the backup. But Horned Frogs are fierce. They get angry and spit blood from their eyes. We are angry. Angry with what’s happened to our team. Angry with the embarrassment we have already endured. Angry enough to know that we can’t endure another loss, especially to a school whose mascot is Woody Woodpecker’s deranged cousin.

So, Jayhawks, be prepared to follow that yellow brick road back to the land of sunflowers and howling dust storms, because these Horned Frogs are going to pluck your tail feathers. Rock Chalk Not. We have a huge chip on our shoulders and are ready to spit some blood. FEAR THE FROG. See you Saturday at the Carter.

Go Frogs!

KillerFrogs

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!