Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Dear Opponent: Kansas
    Publish date:

    Dear Opponent: Kansas

    Each week, we send a letter to that week’s opponent, just to let them know we are thinking about them before the game. This week, the TCU Horned Frogs host the Kansas Jayhawks.
    Author:

    © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Each week, we send a letter to that week’s opponent, just to let them know we are thinking about them before the game. This week, the TCU Horned Frogs host the Kansas Jayhawks.

    Dear Jayhawks,

    Welcome to the Fort.

    It’s our last time we get to say that, and honestly, this dreadful season can’t end soon enough. Sure, we got our butts kicked in Stillwater. And yes, you had the game of the week in Austin. Heck, that was the game of the decade for you. We were all cheering for you. Only thing better than watching Texas go down is to see it happen to Baylor. We didn’t get a Bears loss, so we rejoice in seeing Texas lose. And to do so in overtime in Austin. Good job.

    But your emotion has been spent. Sure, you think you can come back to the state of Texas and find another road win against a weak team. But you’re not in Kansas anymore. It was your first conference road win in 57 games. You hadn’t won on the road against a Big 12 team since 2008. You really think you can do it two weeks in a row? Think again. Might as well click those ruby (and blue) slippers and keep telling yourselves there is just no place like home.

    Your overtime win was spectacular. And your new coach, Lance Leipold, gets credit for the win that shook the nation. He could have kicked the extra point in overtime and sent it to a second, but he decided to end it with the 2-point try. But let’s pull the curtain back and see what’s behind it. Until last week, you had won one game all season. And that was at home to an FCS team in South Dakota. And that was enough for you to storm the field? Seriously? At least when we stormed the field this year, it was against a #12 ranked team that everyone said there was no way we’d even be in the game at the end.

    Read More

    See, we heard the same things. We both beat big teams this year. And sure, we have lost our legendary coach, and our team has not looked like anything that was projected in the preseason. We have lost many players to injury and are playing with the backup to the backup. But Horned Frogs are fierce. They get angry and spit blood from their eyes. We are angry. Angry with what’s happened to our team. Angry with the embarrassment we have already endured. Angry enough to know that we can’t endure another loss, especially to a school whose mascot is Woody Woodpecker’s deranged cousin.

    So, Jayhawks, be prepared to follow that yellow brick road back to the land of sunflowers and howling dust storms, because these Horned Frogs are going to pluck your tail feathers. Rock Chalk Not. We have a huge chip on our shoulders and are ready to spit some blood. FEAR THE FROG. See you Saturday at the Carter.

    Go Frogs!

    KillerFrogs 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    Nov 3, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot rests on the field during the fourth quarter between the Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears defeated the Jayhawks, 41-14.
    Football

    Dear Opponent: Kansas

    48 seconds ago
    David Ekdahl - TCU Swimming and Diving
    More Sports

    Weekend Wrap-up: Ekdahl Qualifies for Junior World Championships

    6 hours ago
    Clint_OSU
    Football

    TCU Fans During the OSU Beating, I Mean Football Game

    6 hours ago
    Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) tries to runs past Iowa State's Lawrence White IV (11) during the Big 12 Championship Game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Oklahoma won 27-21. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
    Football

    Football: Week 12 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    23 hours ago
    @TCUWomensBasketball- Photo of Coco Adika
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Week of Nov. 15

    Nov 15, 2021
    @TCUBasketball- photo of team
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents- Week of Nov. 15

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_15246163
    Football

    First Look: Kansas at TCU Football

    Nov 15, 2021
    Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) defends against Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The Rules Reconsidered: I Won’t Interfere with His Pass So Long as He Promises not to Score!

    Nov 15, 2021