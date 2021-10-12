Duggan Named to NCAA Oversight Committee

Max Duggan, junior quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs, has been selected as one of two Big 12 student-athletes to represent the conference on the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group.

The committee includes representatives from every Division I conference and every independent team. Members of the committee serve as ambassadors for their team, their conference, and college football as a whole. When the NCAA is making decisions about changes to football policies, this committee provides feedback before changes are implemented.

Duggan is from Council Bluffs, Iowa and is a marketing major in TCU's Neeley School of Business. He has started 24 of TCU's last 25 games and has been a Team Captain in the last 14 contests. As a freshman, he was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Duggan is seventh in TCU history with 4,771 yards passing. With his 526 yards last season, he became the first TCU quarterback since 1950 (Gil Bartosh) to lead the team in rushing.