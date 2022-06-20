Elite 11 QB Competition Includes Top TCU Prospect

From June 28-30, 11 of the nation's best quarterbacks converge in Los Angeles for Elite 11– the top showcase for high school prospects. This year, TCU will have an interested party involved.

Brock Glenn, a four-star out of Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tenn.), is considering TCU as a college landing spot. Other schools listed include Ohio State, Mississippi State, Florida State, Virginia, and Auburn; 247Sports lists Auburn as their prediction for his commitment.

As a junior, Glenn threw for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and led his team to a state semifinals appearance at the D-II level.

He has 32 offers on the table. Other schools to have an offer out for Glenn include Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Pitt. While many of the heavy hitters are already on the table for Glenn, he does have his senior season yet to play, which could only grow the number of suitors.

According to SI's John Garcia Jr., Glenn is a confident pro-style passer that excels in intermediate passing. He's an efficient mover, with terrific motion. Given his status as a pro-style QB, Glenn would work best at TCU, Virginia, and Florida State given his top six schools.

The Elite 11 is a high-level, invite-only QB competition held annually. Participants compete in skill drills and 7-on-7 games under the tutelage and watchful eye of former NFL QBs and college scouts. 12 of the past 13 Heisman Trophy winners at the position have attended the camp and 15 of the top 20 passers in the NFL in 2021 participated; to say this is a peak into the future would be an understatement.

Perhaps you'd recognize some of the names of the last six winners– Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Spencer Rattler, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams, Cade Klubnik– all of which have been or will be in the Heisman conversation (plus two first-round NFL Draft picks).

A documentary is traditionally released on ESPN after the fact, giving a glimpse inside the camp and the prospects participating.

Here are all 20 participants for this year's Elite 11 (college declaration in parentheses):

Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma)

Pierce Clarkson (Louisville)

Rickie Collins (Purdue)

Brady Drogosh (Cincinnati)

Zane Flores (Oklahoma State)

Brock Glenn (undeclared)

Eli Holstein (Alabama)

Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)

Avery Johnson (undeclared)

J.J. Kohl (Iowa State)

Kenny Minchey (Pitt)

Dante Moore (undeclared)

Malachi Nelson (USC)

Austin Novosad (Baylor)

Chris Parson (Florida State)

Jaden Rashada (undeclared)

Malachi Singleton (Arkansas)

Marcus Stokes (Penn State)

Christopher Vizzina (Clemson)

Emory Williams (undeclared)

