The Rules Reconsidered: Take On Us

So here I am, minding my own business, jobbing (as against working—what’s the difference, you ask? Work, of course) at the taco shop, trying not to weep while A-ha’s “Take on Me” (or, as I hatefully call it, the Castration Song, beloved by women and eunuchs everywhere—and ladies and gentlepeople, lest you think I’m kidding, find the nearest man in your vicinity and ask him, were his mind and manhood in sound shape, were his knackers in his knickers and his tinker in his thinker, would he so much as attempt a note, much less land one!) plays on repeat on the speakers, when I receive a telephone communication from the Barry Lewis.

“Well it’s official,” the Barry Lewis says.

“Right,” I say, thinking What dat

“Zach Evans has signed with Ole Miss.”

“Of course,” I say, thinking Who dat

“So I was hoping you could write an article.”

“Sure.” Bout what

“Maybe one of the funny ones.”

“Of course.”

Google! Help!

“What do you think?”

With the thought I could tie in the prospective article with one prior, I venture a risk: “So he signed early with Ole Miss, like an early signing transfer?”

The Barry Lewis immediately clarifies: “Transportals.”

Of course, he has actually said “Transfer Portal” but I, in my duress, have not heard him clearly, and am imagining the strapping athlete stepping into some kind of contraption reminiscent of a phone booth, then being vaporized into a hologram that realigns its cells somewhere in northern Mississippi.

So here I am, and another article is due, and I’m left to my devices, scant as they are, to find out what the hell a transfer portal is, who the hell Zach Evans is (sounds like a member of the Mickey Mouse club!), how said transfer portal is distinguishable from Early Signing Day, itself discernible from Early Signing Season, and truth be told I don’t know what any of these mean, entail, or necessitate. I can only guess that, like so many things relative to Horned Frog Football of late, they’re not good.

But first thing’s first. Who the hell is Zach Evans? According to Google, Zach Evans is a running back. And according to Yahoo, he’s a first-rate yahoo, for aside from having spent two years with TCU (so much good he did us!), he was “connected” (connected!) with Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, and LSU—and lest you think that’s all, the informative article ends with the rather understated “among others.”

A-ha!

In other words, Zach Evans is a Player. There is a second epithet blooming in the mind, which would be apt, but I fear Sports Illustrated might ban me for life, and I don’t want to give the Baylor administration the satisfaction. Let’s just establish, irrefutably, this fact: the man plays for pay. As, alas, do many student athletes, evidently—hence, the existence of The Transfer Portal in the first place.

So what is a transfer portal? Well, the more I read about it, the less I like it. From what I can tell, The Transfer Portal is a means by which college athletes can, in effect, become free agents, selling their “Name, Image, and Likeness” for a tidy profit to the highest bidder, which happens to be the provider of their supposed “higher education.”

It is, in other words, the NCAA equivalent of one of Hugh Hefner’s favorite toys. Money calls, the athlete goes until the money calls him back, all under the aegis of “higher learning,” more accurately “lower knowing.” Name, Image, Likeness. NIL. Which happens to correspond with how much we need Zach Evans—or student athletes need a “transfer portal,” for that matter.

Nil.

Now, I don’t necessarily fault athletes for receiving compensation for earning veritable fortunes that are usually and predictably channeled elsewhere—namely, no doubt, to the people who devise the idea and implementation of a “transfer portal.” But let’s be frank about what sells college football: love of game, love of school.

That’s it. That’s all. In toto. To clarify: Love of game + love of school = All. Name + Image + Likeness = Nil.

People watch college football because they are tired of the so-called “professionals” who can physically do anything while loving nothing, except perhaps their own profits and contracts—consider that colossal nincompoop Colin Kaepernick, possessed of the temerity to compare professional athletes, voluntarily making millions of dollars (has anyone ever involuntarily done such a thing!), with, you guessed it, slave labor. People hate that crap. They’ll watch lesser athletes play for the love of the game itself, and the love of their school, over the best of the best who are, in point of fact, the worst at everything else.

Until they won’t. And if this so-called “transfer portal” contributes to a climate of rewarding players seduced by the richest athletic programs, college athletics will degrade to minor league garbage, a point noted by none other than Lane Kiffin, Head Coach of Ole Miss, and beneficiary of Zach Evans’ imminent transfer. Good for him.

So, the same old song and dance is done. A-ha is finally finished, as are the poor vocalist's balls. Who the hell is Zach Evans? Who the hell cares? Ole Miss, take him on, he’ll be gone.

And this time next year, he’ll be somewhere else. Presumably Baylor.

