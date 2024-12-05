Final Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Arizona State Ends Regular Season on Top
After 14 weeks of absolute chaos in the Big 12, the regular season is behind us. Arizona State and Iowa State will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
With the season over, our panel voted one more time to determine the final Big 12 Football Power Rankings. Just like last week, Arizona State sits in the top spot, and rightfully, Iowa State is right behind them at No. 2. The margin between them was very thin, one of the thinnest margins we've seen all season.
Utah, Arizona, and Oklahoma State - all pre-season Big 12 Top Five teams - end the season in the bottom three spots.
This week, seven teams did not change positions. The other nine teams only moved up or down one spot.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 38 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs OnSI (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (16)
- Not all are TCU homers – fans of teams in the SEC and Big Ten are part of our editorial staff.
- One to two fans from each of the Big 12 current schools (22)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
Final 2024 Big 12 Power Rankings
Here are our Final Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing all 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, we still have a lot of football to play to determine who makes it to Arlington and then ultimately into the playoffs.
Final Power Rankings Highlights
- Arizona State, for the second consecutive week, is No. 1. Iowa State is No. 2. These two teams received all of the first-place votes.
- Oklahoma State, 0-9 in conference play, finished at No. 16, a position they have held since Week 10.
- Utah also received last-place votes but finished at No. 14.
- This week, only four teams had seven or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking, compared to eight teams in recent weeks. These teams are BYU (12), Kansas (7), Kansas State (7), and West Virginia (7).
- BYU (high No. 2; low No. 14) had the highest fluctuation (12).
- Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State had the lowest fluctuations (2) between their highest and lowest rankings.
- Over the entire season, Oklahoma State and Utah have had the biggest swings; Both are down 14 spots from their high spot in Week 3 to the No. 16 and No. 14 in the final rankings.
- Six other teams had double-digit swings from their high point to their low point over the season - Arizona (10), Arizona State (11), Baylor (10), Cincinnati (10), Colorado (12), and Texas Tech (11).
- Iowa State had the smallest swing over the course of the season (3). The Cyclones debuted at No. 4 in Week 3, spent five weeks in the middle of the season at No. 1, and ended the season at No. 2. They never were No. 3 but always somewhere between No. 1 and No. 4.
16. Oklahoma State (3-9, 0-9)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Colorado 0-52
Next Up: Gundy Watch is still underway. Will he stay or will he go?
Preseason Projection – 3rd
Week 3 Power Ranking – 2nd
Highest Rank – 2nd (Week 3)
Lowest Rank – 16th (Weeks 10-14)
Swing (High to Low) – 14 spots
Average Rank – 11.85 (14th)
15. Arizona (4-8, 2-7)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Arizona State 7-49
Preseason Projection – 5th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 5th
Highest Rank – 5th (Week 3 & 6)
Lowest Rank – 15th (Weeks 11, 12, 15)
Swing (High to Low) – 10 spots
Average Rank – 10.62 (13th)
14. Utah (5-7, 2-7)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat UCF 28-14
Preseason Projection – 1st
Week 3 Power Ranking – 1st
Highest Rank – 1st (Weeks 3-5)
Lowest Rank – 15th (Weeks 10, 13, 14)
Swing (High to Low) – 14 spots
Average Rank – 8.92 (8th)
13. UCF (4-8, 2-7)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Utah 14-28
Preseason Projection – 8th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 7th
Highest Rank – 4th (Week 5)
Lowest Rank – 13th (Weeks 12, 15
Swing (High to Low) – 9 spots
Average Rank – 9.92 (10th)
12. Houston (4-7, 3-5)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to BYU 18-30
Preseason Projection – 15th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 16th
Highest Rank – 11th (Week 12)
Lowest Rank – 16th (Weeks 3-6, 9)
Swing (High to Low) – 5 spots
Average Rank – 14.08 (16th)
11. Cincinnati (5-7, 3-6)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost to TCU 13-20
Preseason Projection – 14th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 14th
Highest Rank – 5th (Week 9)
Lowest Rank – 15th (Week 4)
Swing (High to Low) – 10 spots
Average Rank – 10.23 (11th)
10. West Virginia (6-6, 5-6)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 15-52
Next Up: vs. Memphis in the Scooter Coffee Frisco Bowl on December 17
Preseason Projection – 7th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 11th
Highest Rank – 6th (Week 12)
Lowest Rank – 14th (Week 4)
Swing (High to Low) – 8 spots
Average Rank – 9.54 (9th)
9. Kansas (5-7, 4-5)#
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 17-45
Preseason Projection – 4th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 9th
Highest Rank – 8th (Week 14)
Lowest Rank – 16th (Weeks 7-8)
Swing (High to Low) – 8 spots
Average Rank – 12.62 (15th)
8. Texas Tech (8-4, 6-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 52-15
Next Up: Bowl Game - TBD
Preseason Projection – 9th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 15th
Highest Rank – 4th (Week 8)
Lowest Rank – 15th (Week 3)
Swing (High to Low) – 11 spots
Average Rank – 7.85 (6th)
6 (Tie). TCU (8-4, 6-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 20-13
Next Up: Bowl Game - TBD
Preseason Projection – 10th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 6th
Highest Rank – 5th (Week 10)
Lowest Rank – 13th (Weeks 5 & 7)
Swing (High to Low) – 8 spots
Average Rank – 8.69 (7th)
6 (Tie). Kansas State (8-4, 5-4)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 21-29
Next Up: Bowl Game - TBD
Preseason Projection – 2nd
Week 3 Power Ranking – 3rd
Highest Rank – 2nd (Week 4)
Lowest Rank – 6th (Weeks 5 & 15)
Swing (High to Low) – 10 spots
Average Rank – 3.77 (3rd)
5. Baylor (8-4, 6-3)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Kansas 45-17
Next Up: Bowl Game - TBD
Preseason Projection – 12th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 12th
Highest Rank – 5th (Week 15)
Lowest Rank – 15th (Weeks 7-8)
Swing (High to Low) – 10 spots
Average Rank – 10.54 (12th)
4. #18 BYU (10-2, 7-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Houston 30-18
Next Up: Bowl Game - TBD
Preseason Projection – 13th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 10th
Highest Rank – 1st (Weeks 11-12)
Lowest Rank – 10th (Week 3)
Swing (High to Low) – 9 spots
Average Rank – 3.38 2nd
3. #23 Colorado (9-3, 7-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 52-0
Next Up: Bowl Game - TBD
Preseason Projection – 11th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 13th
Highest Rank – 1st (Week 13)
Lowest Rank – 13th (Weeks 3-4)
Swing (High to Low) – 12 spots
Average Rank – 5.69 (4th)
2. #16 Iowa State (10-2, 7-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 29-21
Next Up: Big 12 Championship Game vs. Arizona State on December 7.
Preseason Projection – 6th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 4th
Highest Rank – 1st (Weeks 6-10)
Lowest Rank – 4th (Weeks 3, 4, 12, & 13 )
Swing (High to Low) – 3 spots
Average Rank – 2.23 (1st)
1. #15 Arizona State (10-2, 7-2)*
Last Week’s Power Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Arizona 49-7
Next Up: Big 12 Championship Game vs. Iowa State on December 7.
Preseason Projection – 16th
Week 3 Power Ranking – 8th
Highest Rank – 1st (Weeks 14-15)
Lowest Rank – 12th (Week 6)
Swing (High to Low) – 11 spots
Average Rank – 6.00 (5th)
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
* Bowl Eligible
# Not eligible for a bowl game
Week 3 was the first week of our Power Rankings
