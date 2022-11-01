First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2022 Released

Week 10 of the college football season shifts focus to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee released their first set of Top 25 rankings. While these rankings will shift dramatically between now and Selection Sunday (Dec. 4), it's hard to ignore the everlasting debate of the top four teams.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson make up the CFP field if the season were to end after this set of rankings. Michigan and Alabama are the next two out, with TCU, Oregon, and USC on the outside looking in.

Who else made the cut?

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) Clemson Tigers (8-0) Michigan Wolverines (8-0) Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) Oregon Ducks (7-1) USC Trojans (7-1) LSU Tigers (6-2) Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) UCLA Bruins (7-1) Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) Utah Utes (6-2) Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) North Carolina (7-1) Oklahoma State (6-2) Tulane Green Wave (7-1) Syracuse Orange (6-2) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) NC State Wolfpack (6-2) Oregon State Beavers (6-2) Texas Longhorns (5-3) UCF Knights (6-2)

The next set of CFP Rankings are set to be released Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Upcoming Games With Notable Impact On CFP Rankings

Week 10: #1 Tennessee at #3 Georgia

Week 11: #6 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss

Week 11: #7 TCU at #24 Texas

Week 12: #14 Utah at #8 Oregon

Week 12: #16 Illinois at #5 Michigan

Week 12: #9 USC at #12 UCLA

Week 13: #5 Michigan at #2 Ohio State

CFP Rankings History

Of course, this list will change a lot and quickly. The first-ever edition of the CFP rankings in 2014 featured a top four of Mississippi State, Florida State, Auburn, and Ole Miss. Only one of those four would go on to make the Playoff (Florida State).

Alabama– who was the top seed in the first-ever CFP– landed sixth on that list. Oregon debuted at five and they would go on to make the National Championship. The champion that year, Ohio State, clocked in at 16.

The last two teams to debut at No. 1 in the CFP rankings, Georgia (2021) and Alabama (2020) went on to win the National Championship, but no debut No. 1 before then won it.

Only 2019 LSU and 2014 Ohio State won the National Championship after not debuting in the top four. Never once has the initial top four matched the final top four.

