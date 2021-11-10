Football Injury Report: Week 11

This Tuesday's TCU Football press conference was a bit different with Jerry Kill in the place of Gary Patterson. Coach Kill had previously mentioned that Zach Evans was going to get an MRI and had this to say when asked for an update on Evans status.

"I think he's questionable. They haven't said that, they said it's better and so forth, but I still think he's questionable. You know you can't play running back unless you're full tilt, full speed, so no I don't see him playing at this point in time unless I'm told differently." -TCU interim head coach Jerry Kill.

Kill was then asked about the status of Kendre Miller, to which he replied, "Kendre's injury is just going to see how it goes through the week. He certainly won't be able to practice today [Tuesday] and I don't know if he'll be able to practice Wednesday. Anybody who has been in that situation, got hit in theirs or in that particular area knows it's pretty hard to do some things so we've got a plan that we are going to look at today. I don't want to say too much about it because I'm not sure what's going to happen but we will definitely have a plan to make sure we have a little bit of depth there, it won't be a plan to have a whole lot of depth there because we can't, you know, we got what we have."

The next question for Kill was regarding the quarterback situation and if perhaps Max Duggan should not try to play through the foot injury or if he was still an option. Kill replied, "Max will still be an option, Chandler got a little banged up too, so with that; Max is one of the greatest kids I've ever met because he came up and talked to me and said, 'hey Chandler deserves to start and I've got a broken bone in my foot but you know I can do whatever you want me to do coach,' I just need to know what you think and where I stand. I talked to his dad and he'll suit up and be ready to go if needed and may play some. It's just according to how he does the rest of the week, but if there is ever a team player he's one of them, he knows he's not 100%. But at the same time tight now at that position Chandler, he is banged a little bit so, those two guys we need so we'll progress as we go here."

