Football Poll Watching Week 3: Utah in Top Ten in Coaches Poll
Two weeks of college football are behind us, and we are beginning to get a feel what teams across the country are really like. In Week Two, the biggest upset was Northern Illinois defeating No. 5 Notre Dame, and as a result, the Fighting Irish plummeted in the Week Three polls.
Georgia (2-0) remains the No. 1 team in both polls this week. However, after defeating the defending national champions, Texas (2-0) moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Tennessee (2-0) had the biggest rise, moving up seven spots in the AP poll.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 3 Polls
The Big 12 has five ranked teams, as they did last week. However, in both polls, Kansas dropped out of the rankings while Iowa State made its first appearance for this season. Five other teams from the conference are receiving votes in at least one poll, including the TCU Horned Frogs.
- Utah (2-0) - No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the AFCA Coaches Poll
- Oklahoma State (2-0) - No. 13 in both polls
- Kansas State (2-0) - No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the AFCA Coaches Poll
- Arizona (2-0) - No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the AFCA Coaches Poll
- Iowa State (2-0) - No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll
- Kansas (1-1) - Receiving votes in both polls
- BYU (2-0) - Receiving votes in both polls
- TCU (2-0) - Receiving votes in both polls
- UCF (2-0) - Receiving votes in both polls
- Arizona State (2-0) - Receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll
AP Top 25 - Week 3
1. Georgia (2-0), no change
2. Texas (2-0), up 1
3. Ohio State (2-0), down 1
4. Alabama (2-0), no change
5. Ole Miss (2-0), up 1
6. Missouri (2-0), up 3
7. Tennessee (2-0), up 7
8. Penn State (2-0), no change
9. Oregon (2-0), down 2
10. Miami (2-0), up 2
11. USC (2-0), up 2
12. Utah (2-0), down 1
13. Oklahoma State (2-0), up 3
14. Kansas State (2-0), up 3
15. Oklahoma (2-0), no change
16. LSU (1-1), up 2
17. Michigan (1-1), down 7
18. Notre Dame (1-1), down 13
19. Louisville (2-0), up 3
20. Arizona (2-0), no change
21. Iowa State (2-0), previously not ranked
22. Clemson (1-1), up 3
23. Nebraska (2-0), previously not ranked
24. Boston College (2-0), previously not ranked
25. Northern Illinois (2-0), previously not ranked
Dropped from the rankings - Kansas (#19), Iowa (#21), Georgia Tech (#23), NC State (#24)
Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#33), BYU (#41), TCU (#42), UCF (#43)
AFCA Coaches Poll - Week 3
1. Georgia (2-0), no change
2. Ohio State (2-0), no change
3. Texas (2-0), no change
4. Alabama (2-0), no change
5. Ole Miss (2-0), no change
6. Oregon (2-0), no change
7. Penn State (2-0), up 1
8. Missouri (2-0), up 2
9. Tennessee (2-0), up 3
10. Utah (2-0), up 1
11. USC (2-0), up 3
12. Miami (2-0), up 3
13. Oklahoma (2-0), no change
14. Oklahoma State (2-0), up 3
15. Kansas State (2-0), up 1
16. Michigan (1-1), down 7
17. LSU (1-1), up 2
18. Arizona (2-0), no change
19. Notre Dame (1-1), down 12
20. Clemson (1-1), up 2
21. Louisville (2-0), up 3
22. Washington (2-0), up 3
23. Iowa State (2-0), previously not ranked
24. Nebraska (2-0), previously not ranked
25. Memphis (2-0), previously not ranked
Dropped from the rankings - Kansas (#20), Iowa (#21), NC State (#23)
Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#36), UCF (#37), BYU (#40), TCU (#44), Arizona State (#47)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
