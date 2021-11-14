Football: TCU vs Oklahoma State Post Game Debrief

It was another night game in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The fans blacked out Boone Pickens Stadium. It was Barry Sanders night. Three strikes, the Horned Frogs are out.

After a brief stop for some ice cream, a statue of Barry Sanders was unveiled outside of Boone Pickens Stadium to honor perhaps the greatest running back of all-time.

Last week in their first game since Gary Patterson stepped down, TCU had emotions on their side leading them to an upset win over their rival Baylor in Fort Worth. This week it was Oklahoma State riding the emotional wave of Barry Sanders night. That is how you end up giving up 8 rushing touchdowns and losing 63-17. To add insult to injury it was Dominic Richardson, the once TCU commit until a late surprise commitment from Zach Evans nudged him to Oklahoma State doing much of the damage to the Frogs. Richardson would finish the day with 12 carries for 134 yards, an 11.2 ypc average and 2 touchdowns. With only 1 scholarship running back currently available for TCU, Frog fans are wondering, "Can Richardson transfer back to TCU before the Kansas game?"

Earlier in the week, KillerFrogs highlighted Oklahoma State's Big 12 leading team defense. They did not disappoint against the Frogs, and now have some folks declaring OSU's defense the second best in the nation behind Georgia. Frogs fans would not disagree with that assessment after last night. Oklahoma State racked up a whopping 7 sacks, rendering the TCU offense completely ineffective for the entire first half, with the halftime score 28-3 OSU.

So what is the silver lining take from last nights game for TCU fans? Well, next week's game against the University of Kansas is sure to be a 10-round thriller, buckle up.

