Football: Week 12 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

All game times are central. All rankings are Associated Press.

Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at #12 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1)

Lincoln Cry-ley did not appreciate Baylor kicking a last second field goal against the Sooners with the game already in hand, despite Oklahoma's history of repeatedly running up the score on their opponents with the game already out of hand. Perhaps somebody should explain the Big 12 tiebreaker rules to him.

With Baylor finding Caleb Williams' cryptonite in Waco last week, Spencer Rattler was called upon in relief. Who will be the starting quarterback for OU against Iowa State is anybody's guess, and as the old saying goes if you have two quarterbacks you have no quarterbacks. Iowa State's Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Matt Campbell are seeking revenge for last season's Big 12 Championship game loss to Oklahoma this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 FOX] in Norman, with Big 12 Championship implications on the line.

Pick: Iowa State

Texas (4-6, 2-5) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)

After losing to Kansas in Austin, Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns are out of gas and have hit Rock Chalk Bottom. That became clear when Sark announced once-Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson will miss the last two games of the season with a dislocated elbow. Two games that the Longhorns need to win to become bowl eligible. There is still plenty to play for when these two state flagships meet this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 ESPN2] in Morgantown, as the winner will still have a chance to make a bowl game.

Pick: West Virginia

Kansas (2-8, 1-6) at TCU (4-6, 2-5)

Welp, here we are. TCU and Kansas are playing a Big 12 conference game on ESPN+ this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. If that is not an indictment of the state of these two programs than I don't know what would be. The difference being that TCU just got walloped by Oklahoma State in one of the worst losses in reason memory, while Kansas just won their first conference road game in nine years against Texas, one of the best wins in their recent memory. While Jerry Kill's efforts are commendable, he will not be the head coach at TCU next year and the S.S. Horned Frog is aimlessly adrift at sea. First year Kansas coach Captain Lance Leipold seems to have hoisted the mast and straighten the rudder for the S.S. Jayhawk, turning this weekends battle into a surprisingly intriguing one.

Pick: Kansas

#11 Baylor (8-2, 5,2) at Kansas State (7-3, 4-3)

Two weeks ago TCU was able to derail the Bohanon train with a stunning upset in Fort Worth. The conductor got the Bears back on track last Saturday however with an upset win of their own over the previously undefeated Oklahoma Sooners. Kansas State meanwhile was quietly dismantling West Virginia 34-17. This should be a great game between two very good football programs that nobody is going to want to face in the post season. Gerry Bohanon has his sights set full steam ahead on a Big 12 Championship game appearance and needs a win this Saturday [FuboTV 4:30 FS1] in Manhattan to stay on track.

Pick: Baylor

#9 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1) at Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4)

With a 62-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay, Sonny Cumbie's Red Raiders became bowl eligible with two games in hand. Boy does that sound nice. Cumbie is not long for this world as Texas Tech head coach however, and Oklahoma State is a team possessed. Harnessing their new Barry Sanders power, and with an eye on a Big 12 regular season championship, don't expect any slip ups from the fighting Gundy's and the Big 12's best defense the week before Bedlam.

Pick: Oklahoma State

