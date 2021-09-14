Frogs in the NFL: Week 1

TCU has 22 former players now on current NFL rosters. Many of them saw game action in the Week 1 of the 2021 season.

All the NFL’s 32 teams were in action this weekend to start the 2021 season. TCU has 22 players on current NFL rosters, ranging from Jerry Hughes now in his 12th season in the league and 9th season with the Buffalo Bills to rookies Tre’von Moehrig (Las Vegas Raiders), Ar’Darius Washington (Baltimore Ravens), and Garret Wallow (Houston Texans).

Jalen Reagor with the Philadelphia Eagles had the highlight of the week among the former players, with a 23-yard catch for a touchdown, showing off moves TCU fans will remember from his days playing at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Here is a full recap of how all the former TCU Horned Frogs did in Week 1 of the NFL season this week:

Baltimore Ravens

(Plays Las Vegas Raiders in the Monday Night Football game)

* FS Ar’Darius Washington – In his rookie season and is third on the depth chart

Buffalo Bills

(23-16 L vs Pittsburgh Steelers)

* DE Jerry Hughes – The Bills had a heavy rotation of the DL; Hughes was in the game for 57% of the snaps and assisted on one tackle

Chicago Bears

(34-14 L at Los Angeles Rams)

* QB Andy Dalton – 27-38 for 206 yards passing with one interception and three sacks; also ran the ball two times for 13 yards with one fumble; 72.9 QB Rating

Dallas Cowboys

(31-29 L at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

* FB Sewo Olonilua – Injured Reserve List, will not play this season

Denver Broncos

(27-13 W at New York Giants)

· OG/C Austin Schlottmann – On the practice squad

Detroit Lions

(41-33 L vs San Francisco 49ers)

* RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – Started

Green Bay Packers

(37-21 W vs Jacksonville Jaguars)

·* S Innes Gaines – On the practice squad

* DB Vernon Scott – Inactive

* ILB Ty Summers – Second on the depth chart

Houston Texans

(37-21 W vs Jacksonville Jaguars)

* DT Ross Blacklock – One solo tackle

* OT Marcus Cannon – Now in his 11th season; he was rotated in and out throughout the game; saw limited snap counts to keep him healthy

* LB Garret Wallow – In his rookie season and is second on the depth chart

Indianapolis Colts

(28-16 L vs Seattle Seahawks)

* DE Ben Banogu – Was in the game for six defensive snaps

* C Joey Hunt – Was elevated from the practice squad and was the backup for the game

* RT Matt Pryor – Was traded from the Eagles to the Colts at the end of August and is second on the depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs

(33-29 W vs Cleveland Browns)

* RT Lucas Niang – Started

Las Vegas Raiders

(Plays Baltimore Ravens in the Monday Night Football game)

* FS Tre’von Moehrig – In his rookie season and is scheduled to start

Los Angeles Rams

(34-14 W vs Chicago Bears)

* ILB Travin Howard – Second on the depth chart

* LT Joe Noteboom – Second on the depth chart

Philadelphia Eagles

(32-6 W at Atlanta Falcons)

* WR Jalen Reagor - Had six catches on six attempts for 49 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown. He also saw action as a punt returner

San Francisco 49ers

(41-33 W at Detroit Lions

* RCB Jason Verrett – Three solo tackles and assisted on two other tackles

Seattle Seahawks

(28-16 W at Indianapolis Colts)

*DE L.J. Collier – DNP (healthy scratch)