Frogs in the NFL: Week 8 Action

16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 8, with 10 of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– The Bills face the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, generated three QB pressures and batted a pass down in the Bills’ last action against the Titans in Week 6.

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– The Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers this coming week. This season, Dalton has 270 passing yards and one touchdown in two games played for Chicago.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– In a 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions rushed for 137 yards as Vaitai made his 10th consecutive start for the Lions over two seasons. The Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock recorded three total tackles and a pair of QB pressures in the Texans’ last outing against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans play the Los Angeles Rams in week 8.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– The Indianapolis Colts rushed for 148 yards as a team against the San Francisco 49ers as Pryor made his third start of the season at tackle. The Colts host the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang has started five games at right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs and saw limited action at left tackle in Week 6, where he last played. The Chiefs play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard saw limited snaps in each of the Rams’ two last games, recording one tackle. The Rams play the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom saw limited action in the Rams’ Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions and significant snaps in Week 6 against the New York Giants. The Rams play the Houston Texans in Week 8.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded two tackles and allowed no targets or receptions in the Raiders’ Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also recorded his first career interception two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders are on bye this week.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor hauled in a pair of receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown– his second of the season– in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles face the Detroit Lions this coming week.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens – on BYE

– on BYE Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers – Beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football

– Beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers – Beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football

– Beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans – Play the Los Angeles Rams

– Play the Los Angeles Rams Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts – Play the Tennessee Titans

– Play the Tennessee Titans LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars

Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

