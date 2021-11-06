Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    TCU Football vs Baylor: Game Day Thread - Live!
    Publish date:

    TCU Football vs Baylor: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
    Author:

    Photo: © Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

    Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.

    KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

    The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Long Drink contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.

    FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

    FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

    You can also now follow the game day thread, and all other Killer Frogs Fan Forums discussion threads, on the new KillerFrogs app available in Apple App Store.

    Read More

    Or follow us on Twitter at @Killer_Frogs for entertaining commentary from Nick.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) looks for a first down against the Texas Longhorns in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium
    Football

    TCU Football vs Baylor: Game Day Thread - Live!

    2 minutes ago
    Killer Bart Simpson
    Football

    How To Watch TCU vs. Baylor Football

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) hands off to running back Zach Evans (6) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football vs Baylor: Staff Predictions

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16886583
    Frogs in the Pros

    Frogs in the NFL: Week 9 Action

    17 hours ago
    Liz_Parke_TCU_Messiah_Bright_LP1D0346
    More Sports

    Soccer: TCU beats Texas Tech, advances to Big 12 Championship Game

    19 hours ago
    Clint_KState
    Football

    TCU Fans During (and After) the Kansas State Game

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16180967
    More Sports

    TCU Baseball 2022 Big 12 Schedule Announced

    Nov 5, 2021
    4
    Football

    TCU Football vs Baylor: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

    Nov 4, 2021