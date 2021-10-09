Game Day Thread: Follow TCU's Game at Texas Tech LIVE!

    • October 9, 2021
    Photo: Tony Beblowski

    It's time for the Battle for the Saddle! Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
    KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

    The Game Day Threads contain play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.

    FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

    FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

    Go Frogs!

    TCU Horned Frogs celebrate winning the West Texas Championship saddle in 2019.
