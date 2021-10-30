Skip to main content
    TCU Football at Kansas State: Game Day Thread - Live!
    Publish date:

    Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
    Author:

    Photo: © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

    The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Long Drink contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.

    FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

    FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

    You can also now follow the game day thread, and all other Killer Frogs Fan Forums discussion threads, on the new KillerFrogs app available in Apple App Store.

    Or follow us on Twitter at @Killer_Frogs for entertaining commentary from Nick.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

