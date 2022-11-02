Georgia - Tennessee Blockbuster Headlines College Football Week 10 Slate

It's the game that's been set up for months: Top-ranked Georgia hosts number-two Tennesee in the game of the year thus far. This game is appointment television, but it's not the only matchup worth watching this Saturday.

Below, we'll look at the top games, their implications and storylines to watch for in College Football Week 10.

All kick times below are in CT.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

If you're sick of watching NFL primetime stinkers, tune into ESPN for a Sun Belt showdown between these two heavyweights. This matchup has turned into a heated rivalry in the past few years with the rise of Coastal and App State to the top of the conference. The Mountaineers look to gain a game on the Chants, who currently control Group A.

This game never disappoints, with the last two matchups being split and both finishing within single-digits.

Oregon State at Washington

Friday, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

While this game isn't for the Pac-12 lead, these teams are back-to-back in the conference standings. Oregon State crept into the AP Rankings this past week and look to keep their footing in the top-25. Washington has fallen from grace against a couple good teams, but they look to continue their pursuit in the conference.

Keep an eye on the playing styles here. Oregon State plays sound defense and boasts an efficient running game while Washington fields one of the best passing offenses under Michael Penix Jr.

Air Force vs. Army

Saturday, 10:30 a.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

You read that kickoff time right– don't miss it. Air Force and Army established a new tradition last year, the Commander's Classic, played at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The game went to overtime and was decided on a walk-off pass breakup as Army took the first installation in dramatic fashion.

As always with games between service academies, get ready to learn about and witness the triple option in all of its glory. It's a hard-nosed, disciplined game chock full of tradition. If you're in the DFW area, I can't recommend attending this one in person enough.

Maryland at Wisconsin

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., Big Ten Network [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Taulia Tagovailoa is back for the Terps as they hit the road to play Wisconsin. The Badgers have turned things around noticeably since parting ways with Paul Chryst. An unstoppable force (the Maryland offense) meets an immovable object (the Wisconsin defense) in this cross-division Big Ten showdown.

You'll get a good look at Maryland's terrific receiving trio as well as breakout back Roman Hemby. Don't look now, but the Terps sit behind just Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten East standings.

Tennessee at Georgia

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

We all know about this matchup and the months-long setup has paid off between the nation's top two teams. Hendon Hooker has a chance to cement himself as the Heisman favorite with a win or a standout performance in this game, but Georgia's defense stands in his way. Could this be a College Football Playoff preview?

Outside of being a blockbuster game, these two teams are entrenched in a staunch rivalry. There'll be no love lost in Athens, which fixes to be one of the most excited environments in college football on Saturday.

This one is locked on the big TV.

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Jalon Daniels is back at practice for Kansas after missing the last few games. The breakout playmaker hosts Oklahoma State, who may be without starting QB Spencer Sanders themselves. The Pokes are looking to rebound off a 48-0 (!!!) blowout at the hands of Kansas State in a Sunflower State doubleheader.

The Jayhawks offense continues to be high-flying even without Daniels. They're an exciting watch and Oklahoma State is always involved in weird outcomes. Throw this one on the laptop and, if you look away for too long, the entire complexity of the game may change.

Liberty at Arkansas

Saturday, 3:00 p.m., SEC Network [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

I understand the need to watch the other two bigger games in this window, but go ahead and throw this one on the phone, tablet, or whatever smaller screen you utilize. At the very least, watch the scoreboard on this one.

Liberty is a quiet 7-1 on the season and heads to Fayetteville for an unconventional matchup. Charlie Brewer is playing great football this season and, even without him, the Flames roll good opponents. I'm not calling for an outright upset in this one, but don't be surprised to see this game closer than the experts think.

Clemson at Notre Dame

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., NBC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The last time a top-five team was this short of a favorite to an unranked opponent (Clemson is favored by five points), they lost outright. That was No. 3 Michigan State last year against Purdue.

Notre Dame is on the upswing after a massive disappointment to begin the year. They're fresh off a beatdown of Syracuse, who gave Clemson a scare juts two weeks ago. South Bend will be packed and loud in anticipation of the Tigers coming to town and the Irish will be thirsty for an upset.

Alabama at LSU

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

In case your SEC thirst wasn't quenched by Georgia-Tennessee earlier in the day, you've got a terrific top-15 follow up in the evening window. Alabama and LSU have a terrific rivalry going with plenty of memorable matchups in recent years.

Brian Kelly has LSU playing much better football than earlier in the season, to the point where they could pose resistance to Alabama in Death Valley. However, LSU stands between Nick Saban and the pursuit at another CFP berth, a dangerous place to be for opposing teams. Get ready for the second blockbuster matchup of the day here.

Wake Forest at NC State

Saturday, 7:00 p.m., ACC Network [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Wake Forest is coming off an embarrassing loss in which they gave up 35 points in a single quarter to Louisville. Their prolific offense looks to rebound against NC State's terrific defense. The Wolfpack are down their starting QB Devin Leary, who is out for the season, but their defense keeps them in games.

Throw this one on the smaller screen to top off what should be another wild weekend of college football.

