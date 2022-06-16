Skip to main content
TCU Football:  Young Americans

TCU Football:  Young Americans

Quentin Johnston and Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson have been named Preseason All-Americans

TCU Athletics

Quentin Johnston and Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson have been named Preseason All-Americans

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and cornerback Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson have been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.  

Johnston is a second-team selection, while Hodges-Tomlinson is a third.  

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season.  The junior from Temple, Texas led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2) and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33).  He topped 100 yards in receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games.  Against Oklahoma, he managed seven receptions, for 185 yards, and three touchdowns, one of which earned him a place on the Collegiate Play of the Year (No. 2), on ESPN's You Got Mossed.  His 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams' 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016.  He can also boast being the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since Kavontae Turpin's four against Texas in 2015.  Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in TCU's 30-28 victory over Baylor. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hodges-Tomlinson is a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 recipient and a 2020 All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.  Despite his opponents' consistent attempts to avoid his grasp, he managed a team-best seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.  He also tied for TCU's lead with two interceptions, including one he returned 29 yards for a touchdown in a win against Texas Tech that helped earn him Big 12 Defense Player of the Week accolades. He was sixth on TCU in 2021 with 42 stops, more than his first two combined (34).   Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, he moved to safety midway through the Texas game when the team required his assistance.  He responded with a career-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

USATSI_18392769
Baseball

How To Watch 2022 College World Series, Schedule, TV

By Brett Gibbons21 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs infielder Luken Baker (19) celebrates with assistant coach Bill Mosiello after a ninth inning home run against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2016 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. TCU won 5-3.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Coach Mo Moving On

By Barry Lewis3 hours ago
286636319_10160106051529432_4909019020758687635_n
Mem'ries Sweet

“Every bone in his hand was broken. He went down fighting.”

By Barry Lewis18 hours ago
Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver (26) runs the ball for a first down as Navy Midshipmen linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) makes the tackle during the second half at Liberty Bowl
Football

TCU Football: The Portal Effect – Part Two

By Nathan Cross19 hours ago
TCU Women's Basketball
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball Adds Six Players to 2022-23 Roster

By Nicholas Howard22 hours ago
Twitter: TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track and Field NCAA National Championship Recap

By Nicholas Howard23 hours ago
IMG_8151
Baseball

The Greatest Sporting Event We're Not Talking About

By Brett GibbonsJun 15, 2022
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball while being tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: The Portal Effect – Part One

By Nathan CrossJun 14, 2022