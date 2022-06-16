TCU Football:  Young Americans

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and cornerback Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson have been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

Johnston is a second-team selection, while Hodges-Tomlinson is a third.

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season. The junior from Temple, Texas led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2) and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33). He topped 100 yards in receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games. Against Oklahoma, he managed seven receptions, for 185 yards, and three touchdowns, one of which earned him a place on the Collegiate Play of the Year (No. 2), on ESPN's You Got Mossed. His 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams' 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. He can also boast being the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since Kavontae Turpin's four against Texas in 2015. Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in TCU's 30-28 victory over Baylor.

Hodges-Tomlinson is a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 recipient and a 2020 All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Despite his opponents' consistent attempts to avoid his grasp, he managed a team-best seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also tied for TCU's lead with two interceptions, including one he returned 29 yards for a touchdown in a win against Texas Tech that helped earn him Big 12 Defense Player of the Week accolades. He was sixth on TCU in 2021 with 42 stops, more than his first two combined (34). Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, he moved to safety midway through the Texas game when the team required his assistance. He responded with a career-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

