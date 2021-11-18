Kansas at TCU Betting Preview, Pick Strategy

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) return home after a crushing loss on the road against Oklahoma State. Luckily for TCU, they get a nice bounce back opportunity as they host the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8).

In case you missed it, Kansas upset Texas a week ago in Austin in what was one of the most public upsets of the week. The Jayhawks posted 57 points in just their fourth conference win since 2015 (two of which came against Texas).

Moreso than any other league, college football is a game of momentum swings. Like I posted about last week, this is a textbook letdown spot for Kansas. A letdown spot refers to a game following an emotional win or upset where the winning team finds themselves playing an underwhelming outing. After all, it’s not easy to win inspired games back-to-back.

In this instance, TCU is a superior football team. The Horned Frogs had their letdown game a week ago and returned home to collect themselves. TCU is also one loss away from becoming bowl-ineligible, meaning this game and next week (at Iowa State) are must-wins.

There are few teams that are worse on defense than TCU this season, particularly against the run. One of those teams is Kansas. They are allowing the fourth-most rush yards per game and the second-most yards per rush attempt on the season.

Despite the massive win over Texas, Kansas allowed 56 points. TCU won’t have trouble moving the football this game. Conversely, the Jayhawks don’t field an offense that can keep pace with TCU regardless of their offensive outpouring last week.

TCU should win this ballgame fairly comfortably. But the market knows that– it’s why the Frogs are healthy 21-point favorites at home.

Is TCU 21 points better than Kansas at this point in the season? We’d certainly hope so, but they haven’t given us that affirmation yet this year. It’s because of this that I’d stay away from the point spread before the game begins.

My advice this week is to watch the game and have your sportsbook at the ready. As the game progresses, this may give bettors an opportunity to get a better number. If TCU comes out flat to begin and their price goes down, go ahead and fire. But I’d wait until (if) the number gets down below 14 points.

This just isn’t a game in which I see value in the numbers set. Anticlimactic, I know, but part of being a successful gambler is knowing when not to (1-800-GAMBLER).

The pick: TCU live +13.5 or better

