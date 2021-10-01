Keys to the Game: University of Texas

The top two rated running backs out of the 2020 class are currently the top two rated running backs in the Big 12 and will provide the heavyweight battle highlights everyone is looking for tomorrow in Fort Worth [FuboTV 11:00 ABC]. But are either of these superstars going to win or lose the game for their respective team this weekend? I think not, as each of these talented running backs is going to get theirs, which is likely to be about 120 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for each by games end. This game will be determined by the supporting cast and other "X Factors".

Injuries

If you have been following the line this week, you may have been surprised to see it trending back towards TCU as of late. Why is this happening? Injuries. While TCU received some good news in their injury report this week, the University of Texas did not. Starting cornerback Josh Thompson suffered a concussion in practice this week and is out. Thompson has been one of if not the best player in the Longhorns secondary this year. Furthermore, it was announced this week that talented four-star 6'3 227-pound redshirt freshman Troy Omeire is having knee surgery and is out for the year. All of a sudden, UT is looking rather thin at cornerback and wide receiver.

Game Control

Once the game starts and the available players take the field, the focus will turn away from injuries and towards controlling the game. No matter how it is accomplished, you can rest assured that the team that controls this game by racking up first downs and keeping their defense off the field will come out the victor.

Weather

Another big X Factor in tomorrow's game, other than player availability, will be the weather. Chances of thunderstorms during the game currently sit at 50/50 according to the weather professionals, so the conditions at game time are anyone's guess at the moment. It is generally thought that poor conditions favor the underdog and home team, however, the last time these two teams experienced a lightning delay in Fort Worth, the Longhorns waltzed out of Funky Town with a win. Both teams will be crossing their fingers that lightning does not strike at all in the Fort Worth area come game time tomorrow.