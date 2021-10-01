October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
Keys to the Game: University of Texas
Publish date:

Keys to the Game: University of Texas

X Factors will determine the outcome
Author:

© TNS

X Factors will determine the outcome

The top two rated running backs out of the 2020 class are currently the top two rated running backs in the Big 12 and will provide the heavyweight battle highlights everyone is looking for tomorrow in Fort Worth [FuboTV 11:00 ABC]. But are either of these superstars going to win or lose the game for their respective team this weekend? I think not, as each of these talented running backs is going to get theirs, which is likely to be about 120 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for each by games end. This game will be determined by the supporting cast and other "X Factors".

Injuries

If you have been following the line this week, you may have been surprised to see it trending back towards TCU as of late. Why is this happening? Injuries. While TCU received some good news in their injury report this week, the University of Texas did not. Starting cornerback Josh Thompson suffered a concussion in practice this week and is out. Thompson has been one of if not the best player in the Longhorns secondary this year. Furthermore, it was announced this week that talented four-star 6'3 227-pound redshirt freshman Troy Omeire is having knee surgery and is out for the year. All of a sudden, UT is looking rather thin at cornerback and wide receiver.

Game Control

Once the game starts and the available players take the field, the focus will turn away from injuries and towards controlling the game. No matter how it is accomplished, you can rest assured that the team that controls this game by racking up first downs and keeping their defense off the field will come out the victor.

Weather

Another big X Factor in tomorrow's game, other than player availability, will be the weather. Chances of thunderstorms during the game currently sit at 50/50 according to the weather professionals, so the conditions at game time are anyone's guess at the moment. It is generally thought that poor conditions favor the underdog and home team, however, the last time these two teams experienced a lightning delay in Fort Worth, the Longhorns waltzed out of Funky Town with a win. Both teams will be crossing their fingers that lightning does not strike at all in the Fort Worth area come game time tomorrow.

sipa_16501676
Football

Keys to the Game: University of Texas

1 minute ago
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) fights for the first down against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Jacoby Jones (36) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Cort Jaquess (57) in the 4th quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

TCU vs. Texas: Staff Predictions

22 minutes ago
image0
Mem'ries Sweet

Mem'ries Sweet- Raised in Austin

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16826296
Football

Players to Watch: University of Texas

Sep 30, 2021
Sep 25, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4

Sep 30, 2021
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs celebrate a win over the Texas Longhorns 33-31 in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Texas releases it Week 5 depth chart versus TCU

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_14986587
Football

Injury Report: Week 5

Sep 30, 2021
IMG_3921
Football

Players' Press Conference: Week 5

Sep 29, 2021