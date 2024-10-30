Keys to the Game: TCU at Baylor
The Frogs have won back-to-back games after erasing a 17-point deficit to Texas Tech and defeating the Red Raiders 35-34 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Sitting at 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the Big 12, the Frogs have a chance to become bowl eligible with a win against their in-state rivals the Baylor Bears.
It has been a similar season for Dave Aranda’s team, which sits at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference. But just like the Frogs, the Baylor Bears have won two straight games. Baylor wiped the floor with Texas Tech two weeks ago 59-35, before taking down Oklahoma State 38-28 on Saturday.
With TCU traveling to a hostile environment at McLane Stadium, the Frogs will have to stick to these keys to the game if they want to return victorious from Waco.
Run the rock with Savion Williams:
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Savion Williams becoming a feature back has proven to be one of the most refreshing looks of this TCU offense. Over the last two games, Savion Williams has 18 rushes for 144 yards. In addition to a touchdown run against the Red Raiders, he is currently averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Not to mention, he also has three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech, totalling 153 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
The ground game has been so hard to come by for TCU this season. Whether it is Cam Cook, Jeremy Payne, Trey Sanders or Trent Battle, the Frogs’ rushing game has proven inconsistent and unreliable. But the trend witnessed in the present is that the elusive and quick Williams can impose himself as a rusher.
For the Frogs who are averaging just 102.5 rushing yards per game, which is 11th worst in the nation, they will need to find a consistent way to utilize Williams.
Contain the Baylor ground game:
One of the most considerable threats to TCU will be Baylor’s ability to run the football. Baylor averages 176 rushing yards per game and an efficient 5.0 yards per carry.
Over their last two games, though, Baylor has found incredible success. With 255 yards and 343 yards against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, respectively, the Bears have found the spark they’ve been waiting for.
This recent success can be attributed to the tandem backfield of Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass. Washington rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech while Pendergrass exploded for 142 yards and a score on just six carries.
Minimize turnovers on offense:
Turnovers have been an ongoing conversation and struggle for the Frogs this season and that is why it remains another crucial key to TCU success. The Frogs have 18 turnovers this season between eight interceptions and ten fumbles.
While minimizing turnovers on offense is crucial, forcing turnover defensively is equally important. The TCU defense has forced seven takeaways in the form of four picks and three fumble recoveries.
Self-inflicted mistakes that lead to turnovers are one of the most detrimental factors that can lead to Horned Frog struggles. It has been seen this season in abundance, but if TCU can take care of the football and play a clean game against Baylor, they will have a tremendous opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility.
The Frogs will travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. from McLane Stadium.
