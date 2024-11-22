Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Arizona Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Wildcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Colorado Buffalos in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Colorado Buffalos in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
QB #11 Noah Fifita

Redshirt sophomore Noah Fifita is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the Big 12, showcasing a lot of raw talent that makes him a serious threat despite his team's record. Standing at 5'10" and 188 pounds, he may be considered undersized, but his skill set makes up for it. Fifita has a remarkably quick release and excels at delivering accurate short passes. His ability to place the ball precisely, especially on deep throws, adds a dangerous piece to his game. He demonstrates impressive composure in the pocket, remaining unfazed under pressure and showing a willingness to stand tall when facing defenders.

Additionally, Fifita's agility allows him to escape the pocket and extend plays with his legs, making him somewhat of a dual threat. However, his decision-making has been inconsistent this season, leading to a higher number of interceptions. When he protects the football, though, Fifita becomes one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He is more than capable of leading his team to success. Opponents would be wise not to underestimate him.

Noah Fifita's Career statistics

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

2022

128

1

0

121.3

2023

2,869

25

6

165.9

2024

2,548

15

11

128.4

RB #7 Quali Conley

Standing at 5'10" and 209 pounds, Quali Conley has proven to be a reliable offensive weapon for the Wildcats. The senior running back is explosive. He is excellent at finding open lanes and turning small openings into significant gains. His quickness and above-average speed make him a constant threat on the field. Conley's5'10" toughness stands out, and he can handle a heavy workload. He remains durable even with high usage in the backfield. Beyond his rushing game, he excels at blocking and contributes selflessly in various ways to support his team. As one of the Wildcats' top-scoring threats this season, he has consistently delivered in crucial moments. For TCU, slowing down Conley early will be key; otherwise, he has the potential to turn the game into a long, challenging battle.

Quali Conley's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2020- DXST

83

414

4

5.0

2021- DXST

69

263

1

3.8

2022- UTU

186

1,092

8

5.9

2023- SJSU

131

842

9

6.4

2024- ARIZ

127

677

8

5.3

WR #4 Tetairoa McMillan

Standing at 6'5" and 212 pounds, Tetairoa McMillan stands out as one of the top receivers in both the Big 12 and the nation. Alongside TCU's Jack Bech, he has been one of the most exciting playmakers to watch this season. Currently leading the Big 12 in receiving yards just ahead of Bech, McMillan also ranks third nationally. This serves as a testament to his elite skill set and consistency. Arizona utilizes McMillan all over the field, creating play calls that keep opposing defenses on their toes. His combination of size, height, and speed makes him a threat in every facet of the game. In contested catch situations,

McMillan's strong hands and body control allow him to come down with difficult grabs, and his sharp route-running with explosive bursts makes him a challenging player cover for any defender. Slowing McMillan down will be crucial for TCU. If they can disrupt his rhythm from the start, they'll have a much better chance of controlling the matchup. However, if McMillan finds his groove, he has the potential to single-handedly turn the game in Arizona's favor.

Tetairoa McMillan's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

39

702

8

18.0

2023

90

1,402

10

15.6

2024

69

1,136

7

16.5

PK #33 Tyler Loop

I’ve never included a kicker in my Know Your Foe articles before, but Tyler Loop absolutely deserves recognition. He’s been outstanding this season and has showcased his versatility in various situations. Last week, he caught national attention by drilling an incredible 62-yard field goal with room to spare. The senior kicker is very talented and has become a reliable weapon for his team. TCU needs to be mindful of Loop’s impressive range and accuracy, as he’s proven he can make deep kicks look routine. In a tight game, his ability to convert from long distances could be a decisive factor, especially if the score is close late in the contest.

Tyler Loop's Career Statistics

FG Made

Field Goal Attempted

XP Made

XP Attempted

Long

Points

2021

12

12

12

12

42

48

2022

18

21

38

38

48

92

2023

19

24

53

53

52

110

2024

16

20

20

22

62

68

DB #43 Dalton Johnson

Standing at 5'11" and 202 pounds, Dalton Johnson has emerged as one of the Wildcats' standout performers this season. The defensive back boasts elite speed and explosiveness, combined with a fearless approach to tackling. As a downhill safety, he plays a crucial role in stifling opposing run games, often stepping up to make key stops. Johnson also excels in pass coverage, demonstrating an ability to track the ball and force offenses into costly mistakes. His playmaking skills and game-changing potential make him a player TCU must account for at all times. Johnson could disrupt the Frogs'Wildcats' rhythm and significantly influence the pace of the game.

Dalton Johnson's Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Forced Fumbles

Pass Deflections

Interceptions

2021

2

3

0

0

0

2022

2

5

0

0

0

2023

53

86

4

1

1

2024

32

70

2

2

0

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

