Know Your Foe: Arizona Football Players to Watch
QB #11 Noah Fifita
Redshirt sophomore Noah Fifita is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the Big 12, showcasing a lot of raw talent that makes him a serious threat despite his team's record. Standing at 5'10" and 188 pounds, he may be considered undersized, but his skill set makes up for it. Fifita has a remarkably quick release and excels at delivering accurate short passes. His ability to place the ball precisely, especially on deep throws, adds a dangerous piece to his game. He demonstrates impressive composure in the pocket, remaining unfazed under pressure and showing a willingness to stand tall when facing defenders.
Additionally, Fifita's agility allows him to escape the pocket and extend plays with his legs, making him somewhat of a dual threat. However, his decision-making has been inconsistent this season, leading to a higher number of interceptions. When he protects the football, though, Fifita becomes one of the best quarterbacks in college football. He is more than capable of leading his team to success. Opponents would be wise not to underestimate him.
Noah Fifita's Career statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2022
128
1
0
121.3
2023
2,869
25
6
165.9
2024
2,548
15
11
128.4
RB #7 Quali Conley
Standing at 5'10" and 209 pounds, Quali Conley has proven to be a reliable offensive weapon for the Wildcats. The senior running back is explosive. He is excellent at finding open lanes and turning small openings into significant gains. His quickness and above-average speed make him a constant threat on the field. Conley's5'10" toughness stands out, and he can handle a heavy workload. He remains durable even with high usage in the backfield. Beyond his rushing game, he excels at blocking and contributes selflessly in various ways to support his team. As one of the Wildcats' top-scoring threats this season, he has consistently delivered in crucial moments. For TCU, slowing down Conley early will be key; otherwise, he has the potential to turn the game into a long, challenging battle.
Quali Conley's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020- DXST
83
414
4
5.0
2021- DXST
69
263
1
3.8
2022- UTU
186
1,092
8
5.9
2023- SJSU
131
842
9
6.4
2024- ARIZ
127
677
8
5.3
WR #4 Tetairoa McMillan
Standing at 6'5" and 212 pounds, Tetairoa McMillan stands out as one of the top receivers in both the Big 12 and the nation. Alongside TCU's Jack Bech, he has been one of the most exciting playmakers to watch this season. Currently leading the Big 12 in receiving yards just ahead of Bech, McMillan also ranks third nationally. This serves as a testament to his elite skill set and consistency. Arizona utilizes McMillan all over the field, creating play calls that keep opposing defenses on their toes. His combination of size, height, and speed makes him a threat in every facet of the game. In contested catch situations,
McMillan's strong hands and body control allow him to come down with difficult grabs, and his sharp route-running with explosive bursts makes him a challenging player cover for any defender. Slowing McMillan down will be crucial for TCU. If they can disrupt his rhythm from the start, they'll have a much better chance of controlling the matchup. However, if McMillan finds his groove, he has the potential to single-handedly turn the game in Arizona's favor.
Tetairoa McMillan's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
39
702
8
18.0
2023
90
1,402
10
15.6
2024
69
1,136
7
16.5
PK #33 Tyler Loop
I’ve never included a kicker in my Know Your Foe articles before, but Tyler Loop absolutely deserves recognition. He’s been outstanding this season and has showcased his versatility in various situations. Last week, he caught national attention by drilling an incredible 62-yard field goal with room to spare. The senior kicker is very talented and has become a reliable weapon for his team. TCU needs to be mindful of Loop’s impressive range and accuracy, as he’s proven he can make deep kicks look routine. In a tight game, his ability to convert from long distances could be a decisive factor, especially if the score is close late in the contest.
Tyler Loop's Career Statistics
FG Made
Field Goal Attempted
XP Made
XP Attempted
Long
Points
2021
12
12
12
12
42
48
2022
18
21
38
38
48
92
2023
19
24
53
53
52
110
2024
16
20
20
22
62
68
DB #43 Dalton Johnson
Standing at 5'11" and 202 pounds, Dalton Johnson has emerged as one of the Wildcats' standout performers this season. The defensive back boasts elite speed and explosiveness, combined with a fearless approach to tackling. As a downhill safety, he plays a crucial role in stifling opposing run games, often stepping up to make key stops. Johnson also excels in pass coverage, demonstrating an ability to track the ball and force offenses into costly mistakes. His playmaking skills and game-changing potential make him a player TCU must account for at all times. Johnson could disrupt the Frogs'Wildcats' rhythm and significantly influence the pace of the game.
Dalton Johnson's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Pass Deflections
Interceptions
2021
2
3
0
0
0
2022
2
5
0
0
0
2023
53
86
4
1
1
2024
32
70
2
2
0
