Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Bears s to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates after scoring a 41 yard touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Baylor Bears on Saturday, November 2. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game. 

The Horned Frogs are coming off back-to-back wins, so we will see how well they have prepared for Baylor.

QB #13 Sawyer Robertson

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has excelled this season, finally giving the Bears the quarterback they've been searching for to thrive in their system. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 220 pounds, Robertson has the ideal build for the position and brings a mix of leadership, arm strength, and mobility that sets him apart. He’s made wise decisions under pressure, protecting the football and delivering accurate throws with ease, particularly on deep passes. His height and vision allow him to effectively survey the field and stay composed in the pocket, but he’s also shown an ability to escape and gain yards on the ground when needed. This season, Baylor has tapped into his rushing abilities more, leading to four rushing touchdowns and adding another dimension to their offense. TCU's defense has made strides, but they’ll need to stay aware. Robertson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks they’ll face this season.

Sawyer Roberston's Career Statistics

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

2022

23

0

0

53.9

2023

864

2

4

117.2

2024

1,541

17

4

152.1

RBs #30 Bryson Washington, #35 Dawson Pendergrass, and #29 Richard Reese

Baylor boasts one of the most dynamic and unique rushing attacks in the Big 12, with three running backs capable of game-changing moments. Leading the pack is freshman Bryson Washington, a powerhouse who combines quick acceleration with a fearless running style, making him a difficult player to tackle.

Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass, coming off a standout performance against Oklahoma State, has proven to be nearly unstoppable. His physicality and impressive balance allow him to shed tacklers with ease.

Meanwhile, junior Richard Reese, the most experienced and smallest of the three, brings electrifying speed and agility, making him elusive in open space. TCU fans remember Reese well, as he played a critical role in keeping the 2022 “Bazooka” game close. The Horned Frogs have struggled at times to contain the run, and with rain expected, Baylor may lean heavily on this formidable ground game. TCU's defense will need to bring their absolute best to slow down Baylor’s versatile attack.

Season Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

Bryson Washington

70

380

3

5.4

Dawson Pendergrass

56

362

2

6.5

Richard Reese

49

215

1

4.4

WRs #34 Josh Cameron, #6 Ashtyn Hawkins, and #16 Hal Presley

Choosing just one standout receiver for Baylor is not easy, as they have three key players who bring experience and leadership to the team. Josh Cameron, also the team’s punt returner, leads in receiving yards and consistently creates scoring opportunities with his strong route-running and impressive speed. Ashtyn Hawkins is a versatile threat across the field, pairing quickness with precise routes that make him dangerous on both short and deep plays. Hal Presley, the tallest of the trio, excels in contested catches and leads the team in yards per reception, making him a constant deep threat. TCU has been solid at limiting opponents’ passing attacks, but they'll need to stay alert against Baylor’s talented receiving room.

Season Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

Josh Cameron

23

365

7

14.6

Ashtyn Hawkins

24

346

3

14.4

Hal Presley

19

300

3

15.8

LB #2 Matt Jones

Senior Matt Jones has been a cornerstone of leadership and experience for Baylor, anchoring the defense with his physicality and speed. This season, he leads the team in both total and solo tackles, showcasing his sideline-to-sideline range and ability to stifle opponents' running games. The Horned Frogs will need to keep a close eye on Jones, as his presence will be felt throughout the game.

Matt Jones' Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2019

2

4

0

0

2020

8

11

0

0

2021

29

52

3

1

2022

43

64

0

0

2023

54

82

0

0

2024

43

71

1

0

NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

