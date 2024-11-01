Know Your Foe: Baylor Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Baylor Bears on Saturday, November 2. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.
The Horned Frogs are coming off back-to-back wins, so we will see how well they have prepared for Baylor.
QB #13 Sawyer Robertson
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has excelled this season, finally giving the Bears the quarterback they've been searching for to thrive in their system. Standing at 6'4" and weighing 220 pounds, Robertson has the ideal build for the position and brings a mix of leadership, arm strength, and mobility that sets him apart. He’s made wise decisions under pressure, protecting the football and delivering accurate throws with ease, particularly on deep passes. His height and vision allow him to effectively survey the field and stay composed in the pocket, but he’s also shown an ability to escape and gain yards on the ground when needed. This season, Baylor has tapped into his rushing abilities more, leading to four rushing touchdowns and adding another dimension to their offense. TCU's defense has made strides, but they’ll need to stay aware. Robertson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks they’ll face this season.
Sawyer Roberston's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2022
23
0
0
53.9
2023
864
2
4
117.2
2024
1,541
17
4
152.1
RBs #30 Bryson Washington, #35 Dawson Pendergrass, and #29 Richard Reese
Baylor boasts one of the most dynamic and unique rushing attacks in the Big 12, with three running backs capable of game-changing moments. Leading the pack is freshman Bryson Washington, a powerhouse who combines quick acceleration with a fearless running style, making him a difficult player to tackle.
Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass, coming off a standout performance against Oklahoma State, has proven to be nearly unstoppable. His physicality and impressive balance allow him to shed tacklers with ease.
Meanwhile, junior Richard Reese, the most experienced and smallest of the three, brings electrifying speed and agility, making him elusive in open space. TCU fans remember Reese well, as he played a critical role in keeping the 2022 “Bazooka” game close. The Horned Frogs have struggled at times to contain the run, and with rain expected, Baylor may lean heavily on this formidable ground game. TCU's defense will need to bring their absolute best to slow down Baylor’s versatile attack.
Season Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Bryson Washington
70
380
3
5.4
Dawson Pendergrass
56
362
2
6.5
Richard Reese
49
215
1
4.4
WRs #34 Josh Cameron, #6 Ashtyn Hawkins, and #16 Hal Presley
Choosing just one standout receiver for Baylor is not easy, as they have three key players who bring experience and leadership to the team. Josh Cameron, also the team’s punt returner, leads in receiving yards and consistently creates scoring opportunities with his strong route-running and impressive speed. Ashtyn Hawkins is a versatile threat across the field, pairing quickness with precise routes that make him dangerous on both short and deep plays. Hal Presley, the tallest of the trio, excels in contested catches and leads the team in yards per reception, making him a constant deep threat. TCU has been solid at limiting opponents’ passing attacks, but they'll need to stay alert against Baylor’s talented receiving room.
Season Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Josh Cameron
23
365
7
14.6
Ashtyn Hawkins
24
346
3
14.4
Hal Presley
19
300
3
15.8
LB #2 Matt Jones
Senior Matt Jones has been a cornerstone of leadership and experience for Baylor, anchoring the defense with his physicality and speed. This season, he leads the team in both total and solo tackles, showcasing his sideline-to-sideline range and ability to stifle opponents' running games. The Horned Frogs will need to keep a close eye on Jones, as his presence will be felt throughout the game.
Matt Jones' Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2019
2
4
0
0
2020
8
11
0
0
2021
29
52
3
1
2022
43
64
0
0
2023
54
82
0
0
2024
43
71
1
0
