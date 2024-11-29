Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Football Players to Watch
QB #2 Brendan Sorsby
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby has emerged as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the Big 12 this season. Playing like a veteran, he has demonstrated exceptional ball security and kept his team highly competitive in nearly every game. Standing at 6'3" and 228 pounds, Sorsby’s athleticism is pretty impressive. He has significantly enhanced his ground game this season, using his size and strength to score multiple touchdowns. Despite starting the season ranked in the lower half of Big 12 quarterbacks, Sorsby’s relentless work ethic has propelled him into the conference's top five in several categories. TCU must take note he is a dynamic playmaker capable of changing the course of a game at any moment.
Brendan Sorsby's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2022
8
0
1
27.9
2023
1,587
15
5
130.4
2024
2,653
18
6
140.4
RB #21 Corey Kiner
The senior running back has reached the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his collegiate career, earning his reputation as a dominant force in the Big 12. At 5'9" and 210 pounds, Corey Kiner combines power and agility, making him a constant threat on the field. His exceptional vision and ability to identify gaps allow him to run through defenses, especially in outside rushing situations where he consistently outpaces edge defenders. Kiner's quickness and agility make him a master at navigating through defenders with sharp cuts and quick moves. He is also one of the most reliable players on offense, rarely making mistakes, a fact underscored by just one fumble throughout his entire collegiate career. For TCU to have a chance in this matchup, they must find a way to contain Kiner and minimize his impact on the game.
Corey Kiner's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
79
324
2
4.1
2022
81
362
5
4.5
2023
192
1,047
5
5.5
2024
181
1,043
3
5.8
WR #8 Xzavier Henderson
Xzavier Henderson has been a reliable target for Sorsby throughout the season, consistently stepping up in crucial moments. As a fifth-year senior, his experience and understanding of the game make him an asset on the field. With solid size and dependable hands, Henderson excels at securing contested catches, turning difficult plays into key gains. His impressive acceleration and precise route running make him a challenge for defenders to cover, while his ability to create separation keeps him a constant threat. TCU must stay aware and account for Henderson at all times, as his playmaking ability can quickly turn the tide of the game.
Xzavier Henderson's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
9
148
1
16.4
2021
26
277
2
10.7
2022
38
410
2
10.8
2023
58
782
3
13.5
2024
56
692
4
12.4
TE #11 Joe Royer
Joe Royer is arguably the second-biggest threat in the Bearcats' passing attack. Standing at 6'5" and 255 pounds, his large frame makes him difficult to tackle after the catch. Operating effectively out of the slot, Royer excels at creating separation from defenders with crisp route running and strategic changes in speed. His solid speed for his size adds another layer of challenge for opposing defenses, as he can stretch the field and capitalize on mismatches. TCU must maintain tight coverage and avoid leaving him uncovered; if left unchecked, Royer has the potential to make game-changing plays and punish the defense.
Joe Royer's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
1
9
0
9
2022
2
10
0
9
2023
1
5
0
5
2024
43
490
3
38
LB #7 Jared Bartlett
The senior linebacker leads the team in total tackles and has made his presence felt throughout the Big 12. A standout formerly from West Virginia, Bartlett has long been a dominant force in the conference. Known for his physicality and relentless pursuit of the ball, he delivers powerful tackles that disrupt offensive rhythm. Bartlett’s strength and versatility allow him to slow down any offense. While his sideline-to-sideline coverage makes it difficult for teams to gain any momentum. To succeed in this matchup, TCU must find a way to get through Bartlett early and prevent him from dictating the game defensively.
Jared Bartlett's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Force Fumbles
Interceptions
2019
6
10
0
0
0
2020
11
19
3.5
1
0
2021
15
31
3.5
1
0
2022
15
26
2.5
0
0
2023
27
49
4.5
0
0
2024
30
59
7.5
0
0
