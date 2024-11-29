Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Bearcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) catches a pass in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21.
QB #2 Brendan Sorsby

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby has emerged as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the Big 12 this season. Playing like a veteran, he has demonstrated exceptional ball security and kept his team highly competitive in nearly every game. Standing at 6'3" and 228 pounds, Sorsby’s athleticism is pretty impressive. He has significantly enhanced his ground game this season, using his size and strength to score multiple touchdowns. Despite starting the season ranked in the lower half of Big 12 quarterbacks, Sorsby’s relentless work ethic has propelled him into the conference's top five in several categories. TCU must take note he is a dynamic playmaker capable of changing the course of a game at any moment.

Brendan Sorsby's Career Statistics

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

2022

8

0

1

27.9

2023

1,587

15

5

130.4

2024

2,653

18

6

140.4

RB #21 Corey Kiner

The senior running back has reached the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his collegiate career, earning his reputation as a dominant force in the Big 12. At 5'9" and 210 pounds, Corey Kiner combines power and agility, making him a constant threat on the field. His exceptional vision and ability to identify gaps allow him to run through defenses, especially in outside rushing situations where he consistently outpaces edge defenders. Kiner's quickness and agility make him a master at navigating through defenders with sharp cuts and quick moves. He is also one of the most reliable players on offense, rarely making mistakes, a fact underscored by just one fumble throughout his entire collegiate career. For TCU to have a chance in this matchup, they must find a way to contain Kiner and minimize his impact on the game.

Corey Kiner's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2021

79

324

2

4.1

2022

81

362

5

4.5

2023

192

1,047

5

5.5

2024

181

1,043

3

5.8

WR #8 Xzavier Henderson

Xzavier Henderson has been a reliable target for Sorsby throughout the season, consistently stepping up in crucial moments. As a fifth-year senior, his experience and understanding of the game make him an asset on the field. With solid size and dependable hands, Henderson excels at securing contested catches, turning difficult plays into key gains. His impressive acceleration and precise route running make him a challenge for defenders to cover, while his ability to create separation keeps him a constant threat. TCU must stay aware and account for Henderson at all times, as his playmaking ability can quickly turn the tide of the game.

Xzavier Henderson's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2020

9

148

1

16.4

2021

26

277

2

10.7

2022

38

410

2

10.8

2023

58

782

3

13.5

2024

56

692

4

12.4

TE #11 Joe Royer

Joe Royer is arguably the second-biggest threat in the Bearcats' passing attack. Standing at 6'5" and 255 pounds, his large frame makes him difficult to tackle after the catch. Operating effectively out of the slot, Royer excels at creating separation from defenders with crisp route running and strategic changes in speed. His solid speed for his size adds another layer of challenge for opposing defenses, as he can stretch the field and capitalize on mismatches. TCU must maintain tight coverage and avoid leaving him uncovered; if left unchecked, Royer has the potential to make game-changing plays and punish the defense.

Joe Royer's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2021

1

9

0

9

2022

2

10

0

9

2023

1

5

0

5

2024

43

490

3

38

LB #7 Jared Bartlett

The senior linebacker leads the team in total tackles and has made his presence felt throughout the Big 12. A standout formerly from West Virginia, Bartlett has long been a dominant force in the conference. Known for his physicality and relentless pursuit of the ball, he delivers powerful tackles that disrupt offensive rhythm. Bartlett’s strength and versatility allow him to slow down any offense. While his sideline-to-sideline coverage makes it difficult for teams to gain any momentum. To succeed in this matchup, TCU must find a way to get through Bartlett early and prevent him from dictating the game defensively.

Jared Bartlett's Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Force Fumbles

Interceptions

2019

6

10

0

0

0

2020

11

19

3.5

1

0

2021

15

31

3.5

1

0

2022

15

26

2.5

0

0

2023

27

49

4.5

0

0

2024

30

59

7.5

0

0

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

