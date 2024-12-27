Know Your Foe: Louisiana Football Players to Watch Bowl Game Edition
QB #18 Chandler Fields
Chandler Fields, standing at 5'10", has stepped up in recent weeks, replacing the injured Ben Wooldridge. While reports suggest Wooldridge could return for the New Mexico Bowl, Fields is likely to start due to his strong performances. He's shown exceptional athleticism, making plays with both his legs and arm, including accurate deep throws. Importantly, Fields has been efficient at protecting the football. To limit his impact, TCU must focus on containing him in the pocket and preventing his scrambling ability.
Chandler Fields' Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2019
16
0
0
144.8
2020
0
0
0
0.0
2021
106
1
0
163.1
2022
1,123
11
4
125.6
2023
1,069
7
3
141.9
2024
897
5
1
175.7
RBs #7 Bill Davis and #21 Zylan Perry
The Ragin' Cajuns bring a rush-heavy offense that contrasts sharply with TCU's play style. Their strong ground game keeps defenses on edge, thanks to a diverse rushing approach. Freshman Bill Davis has emerged as the primary back, using his size and power to lead the team in rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Zylan Perry, the team’s second-leading rusher, adds a quick, shifty dynamic and excels at finding open lanes. Slowing down this duo will be key for TCU’s chances of victory.
2024 Season Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Bill Davis
154
775
9
5.0
Zylan Perry
101
646
4
6.4
WR Lance LeGendre
At 6'2" and 218 lbs., Lance LeGendre leads the Ragin' Cajuns in receptions and yards, cementing himself as one of their top offensive weapons this season. An all-around athlete, he transitioned from quarterback at Maryland to a standout receiver at Louisiana. LeGendre combines exceptional quickness with precise route-running, making him a constant threat. TCU must keep him closely monitored, as he’s their primary target in the passing game, especially with other players entering the transfer portal.
Lance LeGendre's Career Statistcs
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2019
0
0
0
0
2020
0
0
0
0
2021
0
0
0
0
2022
13
152
1
11.7
2023
0
0
0
0
2024
48
814
6
17.0
LB K.C. Osai
K.C. Osai has been a standout player in his senior season, leading the Ragin' Cajuns in tackles and establishing himself as a key defensive force. Known for his quickness, physicality, and ball-tracking ability, he brings exceptional athleticism with impressive acceleration, explosiveness, and speed. Osai is particularly effective against the run, which poses a challenge for the Horned Frogs. TCU must account for his presence on every play, as he can shift the momentum of the game.
K.C. Osai's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2021
2
5
0
0
0
2022
20
62
0
1
0
2023
52
95
1
2
0
2024
57
110
0.5
1
1
DL Jordan Lawson
The 6'4", 243-pound defensive lineman has been a nightmare for quarterbacks this season, leading his team in sacks. With his ability to penetrate the offensive line and bring consistent pressure, he will undoubtedly challenge TCU's offensive line in this matchup. Protecting Josh Hoover will require a strong and focused effort to neutralize his impact.
jordan Lawson's Career Statistics
Solo tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2022
5
21
0.5
0
0
2023
24
43
7
0
0
2024
22
38
5.5
0
0
