Know Your Foe: Louisiana Football Players to Watch Bowl Game Edition

Key players from the Ragin' Cajuns to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

Quarterback Chandler Fields 18 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on South Alabama at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Quarterback Chandler Fields 18 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on South Alabama at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
QB #18 Chandler Fields

Chandler Fields, standing at 5'10", has stepped up in recent weeks, replacing the injured Ben Wooldridge. While reports suggest Wooldridge could return for the New Mexico Bowl, Fields is likely to start due to his strong performances. He's shown exceptional athleticism, making plays with both his legs and arm, including accurate deep throws. Importantly, Fields has been efficient at protecting the football. To limit his impact, TCU must focus on containing him in the pocket and preventing his scrambling ability.

Chandler Fields' Career Statistics

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

2019

16

0

0

144.8

2020

0

0

0

0.0

2021

106

1

0

163.1

2022

1,123

11

4

125.6

2023

1,069

7

3

141.9

2024

897

5

1

175.7

RBs #7 Bill Davis and #21 Zylan Perry

The Ragin' Cajuns bring a rush-heavy offense that contrasts sharply with TCU's play style. Their strong ground game keeps defenses on edge, thanks to a diverse rushing approach. Freshman Bill Davis has emerged as the primary back, using his size and power to lead the team in rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Zylan Perry, the team’s second-leading rusher, adds a quick, shifty dynamic and excels at finding open lanes. Slowing down this duo will be key for TCU’s chances of victory.

2024 Season Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

Bill Davis

154

775

9

5.0

Zylan Perry

101

646

4

6.4

WR Lance LeGendre

At 6'2" and 218 lbs., Lance LeGendre leads the Ragin' Cajuns in receptions and yards, cementing himself as one of their top offensive weapons this season. An all-around athlete, he transitioned from quarterback at Maryland to a standout receiver at Louisiana. LeGendre combines exceptional quickness with precise route-running, making him a constant threat. TCU must keep him closely monitored, as he’s their primary target in the passing game, especially with other players entering the transfer portal.

Lance LeGendre's Career Statistcs

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2019

0

0

0

0

2020

0

0

0

0

2021

0

0

0

0

2022

13

152

1

11.7

2023

0

0

0

0

2024

48

814

6

17.0

LB K.C. Osai

K.C. Osai has been a standout player in his senior season, leading the Ragin' Cajuns in tackles and establishing himself as a key defensive force. Known for his quickness, physicality, and ball-tracking ability, he brings exceptional athleticism with impressive acceleration, explosiveness, and speed. Osai is particularly effective against the run, which poses a challenge for the Horned Frogs. TCU must account for his presence on every play, as he can shift the momentum of the game.

K.C. Osai's Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2021

2

5

0

0

0

2022

20

62

0

1

0

2023

52

95

1

2

0

2024

57

110

0.5

1

1

DL Jordan Lawson

The 6'4", 243-pound defensive lineman has been a nightmare for quarterbacks this season, leading his team in sacks. With his ability to penetrate the offensive line and bring consistent pressure, he will undoubtedly challenge TCU's offensive line in this matchup. Protecting Josh Hoover will require a strong and focused effort to neutralize his impact.

jordan Lawson's Career Statistics

Solo tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2022

5

21

0.5

0

0

2023

24

43

7

0

0

2024

22

38

5.5

0

0

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

