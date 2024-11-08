Know Your Foe: Oklahoma State Football Players to Watch
QB #7 Alan Bowman
Oklahoma State has faced significant struggles on offense this season, particularly at the quarterback position, where they've cycled through multiple options. Alan Bowman, the seasoned seventh-year player, started the season but was replaced mid-year by Garret Rangel. However, with Rangel now sidelined by injury, Bowman has returned as the Cowboys' starter. Known for his strong arm and extensive experience, Bowman is capable of making impressive plays. But his decision-making has often led to costly turnovers, which have plagued Oklahoma State’s offense. Despite his struggles, Bowman still has the potential to hit big plays downfield, so TCU must remain vigilant. If the Horned Frogs capitalize on his mistakes, they should be able to control the game and secure a positive outcome.
Alan Bowman's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2018- Texas Tech
2,638
17
7
150.1
2019- Texas Tech
1,020
6
3
130.2
2020- Texas Tech
1,602
10
7
130.8
2021- Michigan
9
0
1
18.9
2022- Michigan
60
1
0
204.9
2023- Oklahoma State
3,460
15
14
123.0
2024- Oklahoma State
2,272
15
11
131.6
RB #0 Ollie Gordon II
At 6'2" and 225 pounds, running back Ollie Gordon II has been one of the top playmakers in the Big 12 for several seasons. After a stellar rushing campaign last year, his production has dipped this season, with only two games surpassing 100 yards. However, Gordon’s talent remains undeniable, and he cannot be overlooked, especially considering TCU's struggles to stop the run this season. Gordon combines excellent patience and vision, allowing him to find and exploit gaps in the defense. His size and speed make him a challenging matchup for defensive fronts, and he also is a serious threat in the receiving game, especially on screen passes. For TCU to win this game, shutting down Gordon will be a must.
Ollie Gordon's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
62
308
2
5.0
2023
285
1,732
21
6.1
2024
146
593
9
4.1
WRs #1 De'Zhaun Stribling and #80 Brennan Presley
This receiving duo has arguably been the most significant offensive weapon for Oklahoma State this season. Both have turned in strong performances and played key roles in keeping the Cowboys’ offense competitive. De'Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley each bring unique strengths to the table. Stribling is known for his excellent hands, consistently making contested catches through traffic. With solid size, he can create separation from defenders and runs precise routes all over the field, showing particular awareness along the sidelines to ensure he gets both feet in bounds. Presley, on the other hand, may be smaller, but he makes up for it with his speed and quickness. He’s great at running sharp, efficient routes and is dangerous after the catch, able to break tackles and gain significant yards in the open field. As a leader on and off the field, Presley’s presence is a needed piece to the offense. TCU needs to apply pressure to these two early in the game; if they let them find rhythm, they could quickly become a major problem to contain.
De'Zhaun Stribling's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021- Washington State
44
471
5
10.7
2022- Washington State
51
602
5
11.8
2023- OKlahoma State
14
198
1
14.1
2024- Oklahoma State
36
648
4
18.0
Brennan Presley's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
7
125
3
17.9
2021
50
619
5
12.4
2022
67
813
2
12.1
2023
101
991
6
9.8
2024
61
592
7
9.7
S #9 Trey Rucker
Trey Rucker, the sixth-year senior safety, has been a major piece of Oklahoma State's defense this season, leading the team in both total and individual tackles. His experience and leadership are so valuabke to this team, and his deep understanding of the game makes him a key figure in the Cowboys' defensive scheme. Rucker is a read-and-react safety, thriving when he’s closer to the line of scrimmage, where he can create chaos for opposing quarterbacks. He excels at stopping the run, consistently disrupting offensive rhythm and preventing teams from establishing a ground game. Rucker is particularly dangerous on critical third- and fourth-down situations, when his ability to make plays under pressure shines. His athleticism allows him to excel in various roles, making him a huge weapon for the Cowboys. TCU must be fully prepared for Rucker’s impact; if they don’t account for him, he has the potential to create significant problems for the Horned Frogs' offense.
Trey Rucker's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
Pass Deflections
2019
39
65
0
1
0
2020
12
19
0
1
1
2021
10
10
0
0
0
2022
2
3
0
1
1
2023
62
100
1
1
1
2024
47
77
0
2
0
