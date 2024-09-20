Know Your Foe: SMU Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 21. Here are some key players on the SMU team that TCU fans should know before the game.
Coach Sonny Dykes said it himself - SMU is a talented and challenging team to play and has several NFL-capable players. The selected players below are the ones that could make the biggest impact on this game versus the Horned Frogs.
QB #7 Kevin Jennings
TCU has not faced sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings, who was named the starter following the team's switch from Preston Stone. Standing at 6'0" and 198 lbs, Jennings presents a much different challenge than Stone. Known for his mobility, Jennings is a serious threat in the run game and tends to rely less on passing. TCU's defense will need to step up, especially after struggling against UCF's KJ Jefferson, who absolutely ran all over them. To avoid a repeat performance, the Horned Frogs must make key adjustments, as SMU is likely to deploy a similar run-heavy offensive scheme.
Kevin Jennings' Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2022
205
1
0
170.5
2023
618
5
2
119.4
2024
342
1
1
115.7
RB #1 Brashard Smith
After transferring from Miami as a wide receiver, Brashard Smith has reinvented himself as SMU's leading running back. Though he lacks size at 5'10" and 196 lbs, he wears down opponents with his agility and speed. At Miami, he was often regarded as the fastest player on the field, a trait that continues to set him apart. His background as a receiver also makes him a dual threat, giving quarterback Kevin Jennings another reliable option in the passing game. TCU will need to find a way to contain Smith or the matchup could turn ugly fast.
Brashard Smith's Career Statistics
Carriers
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
6
23
0
3.8
2022
3
22
0
7.3
2023
9
132
1
14.7
2024
35
253
3
7.2
TE #82 RJ Maryland
RJ Maryland has been one of the most dominant tight ends in college football for quite some time. Standing at 6'4" and 237 lbs, he has become SMU's go-to option on offense. Maryland possesses the athleticism of a wide receiver, paired with the strength and pass-catching ability of a top-tier tight end. His open-field playmaking makes him a constant threat, capable of turning short gains into big plays. TCU's defense must be vigilant, as mismatches could easily arise, and Maryland can take over a game at any moment.
RJ Maryland's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
28
296
6
10.6
2023
34
518
7
15.2
2024
10
175
1
17.5
WR #9 Key'Shawn Smith
Like his teammate Brashard Smith, Key'Shawn Smith also transferred to SMU from Miami, where he excelled as a receiver. This season, he's poised to have his best year yet. Though not the biggest receiver at 6'1" and 186 lbs, he more than makes up for it with his excellent route running and speed, making it difficult for defensive backs to keep pace. While SMU will likely lean on their rushing attack, TCU must remain prepared for a strong passing game as well, as SMU has a number of dangerous weapons in their receiving room.
Key'Shawn Smith's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
2
58
0
29.0
2021
33
405
3
12.3
2022
13
199
2
15.3
2023
25
392
3
15.7
2024
6
101
1
16.8
LB #24 Kobe Wilson
Veteran linebacker Kobe Wilson is off to an excellent start for the Mustangs, currently tied for the team lead in tackles. At 6'0" and 220 lbs, Wilson may not be the biggest linebacker, but he makes up for it with his quickness to the ball and physicality in his tackles. He's especially effective at shutting down the run, which could pose a significant challenge for TCU, as they've struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack this season. Wilson’s ability to disrupt the ground game could be a key factor in this matchup.
Kobe Wilson's Career Statistics
Total Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2020
13
0
1
0
2021
50
1
1
0
2022
64
1.5
1
0
2023
80
1
1
1
2024
18
0
0
1
