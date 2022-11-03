Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Football Players to Watch

The TCU Horned Frogs take on Texas Tech on Saturday, November 5. Here are some key players on the Red Raiders team that TCU fans should know and be aware of before the game.

This article is far different from any previous Know Your Foe articles. The reason for this being is that Texas Tech is a different style of team; their week-to-week starters vary.

QB #2 Behren Morton, QB #12 Tyler Shough, #7 Donovan Smith

Behren Morton is a Four-star Quarterback from Eastland, Texas, Redshirt Freshman

Tyler Shough is a Four-star Quarterback from Chandler, Arizona Senior

Donovan Smith is a Three-star Quarterback from Wolfforth, Texas. Sophomore

I am listing three of Texas Tech's quarterbacks because we saw from their last game against Baylor that they are uncertain who their starter will be. In the previous game, all three of their quarterbacks saw game action. I would say Tyler Shough will be the starter. This is because he is an older, more experienced player. However, Behren Morton has excellent potential and has proven he is ready for the challenge. Donovan Smith, Morton, and Shough have been essential to Texas Tech's offense, as they are one of the nation's leading passing teams. Each quarterback offers a different style, so TCU will have to be ready for all of their styles to be successful.

2022 Completions Attempts Completion % Yards Average Touchdowns Interceptions Long Rating Behren Morton 89 158 62.3% 1,038 6.6 6 6 55 116.5 Donovan Smith 147 221 66.5% 1,505 6.8 12 8 58 134.4 Tyler Shough 7 12 58.3% 161 13.4 1 1 39 181.9

RB #4 SaRodorick Thompson and #28 Tahj Brooks

SaRodorick Thompson is a Three-star Running Back from Carrollton, Texas, Senior

Tahj Brooks is a Three-star Running Back from Manor, Texas. Junior.

Texas Tech's rushing game is a two-headed beast. SaRodorick Thompson has led Tech this season in rushing yards, but Tahj Brooks is not far behind. They are very similar players based on size, Thompson standing at 6-0, 220 lbs. Brooks is 5-10, 230 lbs. However, their play style is very similar too; they are very good ball handers with speed. Texas Tech's gameplay and mindset for the two players is to hand it off to whoever seems to have the hot hands in that game. TCU allowed Thompson to run all over them last season. However, this is an entirely different TCU team, so I expect them to be ready for both Thompson and Brooks.

2022 Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing Average Rushing Touchdowns Rushing Long SaRodorick Thompson 86 420 4.9 6 31 Tahj Brooks 89 435 4.9 3 24

WR #14 Xavier White

Wide Receiver from Lubbock, Texas. Senior

The 6-0, 190 lb. Lubbock native has been a massive part of Texas Tech's electric pass-heavy offense. Xavier White is a speedy route runner who can quickly get open to allow quarterbacks to have an easy option to go to. TCU needs to pressure him because he could be a problem.

Xavier White 2019 2020 2021 2022 Receptions 10 21 18 33 Yards 159 104 133 454 Average 15.9 5.0 7.4 13.8 Touchdowns 1 0 1 3 Long 45 15 19 55

