Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Football Players to Watch

Texas Tech Athletics

Key players from the Red Raiders to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on Texas Tech on Saturday, November 5. Here are some key players on the Red Raiders team that TCU fans should know and be aware of before the game.

This article is far different from any previous Know Your Foe articles. The reason for this being is that Texas Tech is a different style of team; their week-to-week starters vary.

QB #2 Behren Morton, QB #12 Tyler Shough, #7 Donovan Smith

  • Behren Morton is a Four-star Quarterback from Eastland, Texas, Redshirt Freshman
  • Tyler Shough is a Four-star Quarterback from Chandler, Arizona Senior
  • Donovan Smith is a Three-star Quarterback from  Wolfforth, Texas. Sophomore

I am listing three of Texas Tech's quarterbacks because we saw from their last game against Baylor that they are uncertain who their starter will be. In the previous game, all three of their quarterbacks saw game action. I would say Tyler Shough will be the starter. This is because he is an older, more experienced player. However, Behren Morton has excellent potential and has proven he is ready for the challenge. Donovan Smith, Morton, and Shough have been essential to Texas Tech's offense, as they are one of the nation's leading passing teams. Each quarterback offers a different style, so TCU will have to be ready for all of their styles to be successful.

Texas Tech Quarterback Comparison Chart

2022CompletionsAttemptsCompletion %YardsAverageTouchdownsInterceptionsLongRating

Behren Morton

89

158

62.3%

1,038

6.6

6

6

55

116.5

Donovan Smith

147

221

66.5%

1,505

6.8

12

8

58

134.4

Tyler Shough

7

12

58.3%

161

13.4

1

1

39

181.9

RB #4 SaRodorick Thompson and #28 Tahj Brooks

  • SaRodorick Thompson is a Three-star Running Back from Carrollton, Texas, Senior
  • Tahj Brooks is a Three-star Running Back from Manor, Texas. Junior.
Texas Tech's rushing game is a two-headed beast. SaRodorick Thompson has led Tech this season in rushing yards, but Tahj Brooks is not far behind. They are very similar players based on size, Thompson standing at 6-0, 220 lbs. Brooks is 5-10, 230 lbs. However, their play style is very similar too; they are very good ball handers with speed. Texas Tech's gameplay and mindset for the two players is to hand it off to whoever seems to have the hot hands in that game. TCU allowed Thompson to run all over them last season. However, this is an entirely different TCU team, so I expect them to be ready for both Thompson and Brooks.

SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks Season Statistics

2022Rushing AttemptsRushing YardsRushing AverageRushing TouchdownsRushing Long

SaRodorick Thompson

86

420

4.9

6

31

Tahj Brooks

89

435

4.9

3

24

WR #14 Xavier White

Wide Receiver from Lubbock, Texas. Senior

The 6-0, 190 lb. Lubbock native has been a massive part of Texas Tech's electric pass-heavy offense. Xavier White is a speedy route runner who can quickly get open to allow quarterbacks to have an easy option to go to. TCU needs to pressure him because he could be a problem.

Xavier White's Career Statistics

Xavier White2019202020212022

Receptions

10

21

18

33

Yards

159

104

133

454

Average

15.9

5.0

7.4

13.8

Touchdowns

1

0

1

3

Long

45

15

19

55

