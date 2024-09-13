Know Your Foe: UCF Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the UCF Knights on Saturday, September 14. Here are some key players on the UCF team that TCU fans should know before the game.
Coach Sonny Dykes said it himself - UCF is a talented and challenging team to play. The selected players below are the ones that could make the biggest impact on this game versus the Horned Frogs.
QB #1 KJ Jefferson
KJ Jefferson, an Arkansas transfer, is a seasoned six-year veteran quarterback who stands at 6'3", 247 lbs. Over his first five seasons, Jefferson threw for 7,923 yards, completing 626 passes for 67 touchdowns. His extensive experience has eased his transition to UCF and the Big 12's 6'3 " style of play. While Jefferson may not throw the ball frequently, his size and dual-threat capabilities make him a dangerous opponent. Despite his larger frame, Jefferson displays impressive speed and agility. As a true game manager, he excels at wearing down defenses over the course of a game. For TCU to find success in this matchup, they must force Jefferson to rely on his arm early and work to contain UCF's powerful rushing attack.
KJ Jefferson's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
QB Rating
2019 (Arkansas)
197
0
1
92.18
2020 (Arkansas)
295
3
0
133.4
2021 (Arkansas)
2,676
21
4
164.7
2022 (Arkansas)
2,648
24
5
165.2
2023 (Arkansas)
2,107
19
8
139.8
2024 (UCF)
333
2
1
177.8
RBs #7 RJ Harvey, #13 Peny Boone, #22 Myles Montgomery
UCF brings to the table a three-headed rushing attack that can suffocate opposing defenses in multiple ways, with each back bringing different experiences and standout performances this season.
Leading the charge is team captain RJ Harvey, who has been nearly unstoppable. Harvey has rushed for 268 yards on just 30 carries, finding the end zone six times already. His speed and agility rank him among the best backs in the nation, and his ability to create space and contribute as a receiving threat makes him a dynamic all-around player.
However, Harvey isn't the only potential 1,000-yard rusher on the roster. Former Toledo running back Peny Boone, who surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last season, adds valuable depth and insurance to this already stacked backfield.
And if that wasn't already enough, former Cincinnati back Myles Montgomery has also made a name for himself for the Knights this season. Montgomery excels at changing the pace of the game, giving rest to the other backs while maintaining the offense's momentum. TCU’s defense is fast and physical, but they’ll need to find a way to slow down this dominant three-headed rushing monster if they want to come out on top in this matchup.
2024 Season Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
RJ Harvey
30
268
6
8.9
Peny Boone
17
135
2
7.9
Myles Montgomery
17
128
2
7.5
WR #2 Kobe Hudson
The Knights may not rely heavily on their passing game, but when they do, Kobe Hudson has emerged as their go-to target this season. Standing at 6'1" and 200 lbs., the senior wide receiver has already racked up 165 yards on just seven receptions, averaging an impressive 23.6 yards per catch. Hudson's talent for making tough, contested catches, combined with his speed and ability to track the deep ball, makes him a dangerous offensive weapon. The Horned Frogs will need to keep a close eye on Hudson at all times if they hope to contain UCF’s passing threat.
Kobe Hudson's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
7
70
0
10.0
2021
44
580
4
13.2
2022
39
641
7
16.4
2023
44
900
8
20.5
2024
7
165
0
23.6
LB #3 Deshawn Pace
Deshawn Pace, a Cincinnati transfer, is an exceptionally talented and physical linebacker, standing at 6'2" and 212 lbs. Pace has earned a spot on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, showcasing his rare combination of speed and strength. He’s been clocked running over 21 mph and can bench 340 lbs, making his presence known on the field. Pace is known for his fluid movements, as he has a good ability to locate the ball anywhere on the field. He uses his speed to cover sideline to sideline. He is a hard-hitting defender who thrives on taking down running backs and tight ends in the open field. If the TCU offensive line doesn’t keep him in check, he could quickly become a major problem.
Deshawn Pace's Career Statistics
Total Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2020
10
0
1
0
2021
95
0.5
0
4
2022
62
1
0
1
2023
80
1.5
1
1
2024
8
0
0
1
