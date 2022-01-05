Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Kansas State vs. #8 LSU

    The Wildcats take on the Tigers at 8 p.m. CT tonight in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston.

    © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    College Football Season is coming to an end. Besides the National Championship Game next week, one game remains and it features a Big 12 team.  Kansas State versus LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

    Kansas State is currently a 7.0 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 63.5.

    Read KillerFrogs' Texas Bowl Preview -K-State vs LSU

    Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) readies for the snap against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
