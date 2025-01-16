Notre Dame Vs. Ohio State 2025 National Championship Prediction
The eyes of the college football world descend upon Atlanta, Georgia, for the hotly-anticipated National Championship between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-1) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2). Just steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame, history will be made at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since 1940, these two teams combined for 16 national titles (eight apiece) and nine College Football Playoff appearances. For tradition-loving fans, this is your matchup.
And for the first time perhaps ever, our two finalists proved it on the field. Notre Dame toppled Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State to reach the championship game while Ohio State boat raced both Tennessee and Oregon, then won a hard-fought battle with Texas.
The Buckeyes are favored by 8.5 points in the game. Just twice in the National Championship game has a team of greater than a touchdown underdog (+7) won the game – 2002 Ohio State (+11, beat Miami) and 2000 Oklahoma (+10, beat Florida State). Could Notre Dame become a third?
Ohio State Vs. Notre Dame History
You don't have to cast your mind back very far to recall the last gridiron meeting between these two. In a play that became infamous, Ohio State secured a miracle victory over Notre Dame in 2023, punching the ball in at the goal line when Notre Dame was short a player on defense. The year prior, the Buckeyes beat the Fighting Irish in Columbus, 21-10.
Those two victories brought Ohio State to a 6-2 series lead.
But you do have to cast your mind back far to recall the last time Notre Dame beat Ohio State – that came in1935 and 1936 in a home-and-home series taken by ND. Since the series re-sparked in 1995, it's been all Buckeyes, 6-0.
This is just the third postseason meeting between these two teams. Ohio State won the 2006 and 2016 Fiesta Bowls over Notre Dame.
Notre Dame, Ohio State championship history
Notre Dame claimed national championships (13): 1919, 1924, 1929, 1930, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1977, 1988
Ohio State claimed national championships (8): 1942, 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002, 2014
Notre Dame Players To Note
This list would be a lot longer if it weren't for a rash of injuries to Notre Dame's starting lineup. Most recently, defensive lineman Rylie Mills suffered an injury that will keep him out of this game. Other notable names sidelined for Notre Dame (and have been for some time) include All American corner Benjamin Morrison and starting center Ashton Craig.
Xavier Watts headlines the Notre Dame roster after earning All America honors the last two seasons. A disruptor to both the run and pass game, Watts didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage this season and snagged six interceptions. His last two years combined, that number grows to 13 interceptions and still zero touchdowns allowed in coverage.
Linebacker Jack Kiser leads the Fighting Irish with 70 tackles on the year and only four misses (4% MTR is the lowest nationally with min. 500 snaps played).
Offensively, all eyes will be on QB Riley Leonard. A tough, dual-threat transfer from Duke, Leonard secured multiple wins this postseason thanks to his rushing ability. Running back Jeremiyah Love is among the most explosive backs in the country when healthy. He dealt with recurring injuries in each of the first three CFP games.
Ohio State Players To Note
Despite a quiet Cotton Bowl semifinal, receiver Jeremiah Smith presents the biggest threat on offense or defense on either team. While Texas bracketed the true freshman and held him to just one reception for three yards, Smith combined for 290 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State's first two CFP games combined. NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler said Smith would be the No. 1 non-QB draft choice in April, should he have been eligible.
The two-headed backfield monster of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson led Ohio State's semifinal win, with Henderson housing a 75-yard screen pass just before halftime. Judkins found the end zone twice in short yardage. With two all-conference backs–two All-American quality backs–defenses have a difficult time adjusting to the change of speed and fresh legs late in the game.
On defense, All-American safety Caleb Downs made a game-winning play on the goal line against Texas, tackling back Tre Wishner seven yards behind the line of scrimmage. That set up the game-sealing strip sack touchdown for pass rusher Jack Sawyer. Downs also intercepted the ball on the ensuing drive, sending Ohio State to QB kneeldowns. On a roster of dynamite players, Downs and Sawyer top the list.
For an under-the-radar player to watch on the Ohio State defense, keep on eye on Lathan Ransom. The senior has been an impact player while Downs, Sawyer, and J.T. Tuimoloau make the headlines.
Sizing Up The Fighting Irish
Party like it's 1988! Notre Dame reached the National Championship on the back of two elite units: the defense and the run game. A trio in the backfield of Love, Leonard, and Jadarian Price (733 yards, seven touchdowns) led Notre Dame to 210 rushing yards per game, ninth-most in the country among non-service academies.
Despite being down two preseason starters–Craig and left tackle Charles Jagusah–the Notre Dame offensive line stands out as one of the very best at paving a path for backs in the FBS. However, cracks did show in pass protection, surrendering 43 pressures on Leonard in the three CFP games; six of those turned into sacks.
Against a ferocious Ohio State pass rush, keeping Leonard protected could be a serious issue.
Despite pressure raining down on Leonard this postseason, Notre Dame converted win after win. That's largely thanks to an elite defense that held Georgia and Indiana to 13 combined points outside of garbage time. Penn State found marginal success, scoring 24 points and nearly forcing overtime. That success came on the ground as the Nittany Lions (who also feature two all-league level backs) ran for 204 yards.
But no defense in the country forced a worst opposing passer rating this season. Prior to the CFP, that could have been attributed to playing overmatched opponents and two service academies (whose offense revolves around the run game). However, that pass defense forced a critical and rare interception from Penn State QB Drew Allar that directly led to the game-winning field goal.
This pass defense faces by far its toughest test in this game.
Sizing Up The Buckeyes
What happens when the best collegiate roster money can buy comes together? You get this iteration of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Impact transfers in Downs, Judkins, and QB Will Howard comprise a critical trio that push Ohio State over the edge into championship territory. After a bitter loss to Michigan as 20.5-point favorites, the sleeping giant awoke.
While those transfers seal gaps in the Buckeyes roster, its core comes from home-grown talent. Sawyer is hyper-local, playing his high school football in Columbus. While star receivers in Smith and Emeka Egbuka come from around the country, these players were recruited by Ohio State itself.
But is the tape out on how to slow down this explosive offense? Texas used two high safeties and forced Howard to throw underneath – it's a technique adapted by the NFL to combat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs passing offense. It seemed to work to great effect, as the Buckeyes offense scored just 21 points against Texas (the other seven coming from Sawyer's strip sack touchdown).
That's when the bottomless well of talent comes in handy. While Smith was game planned out, Carnell Tate–a young five-star sophomore who serves as Ohio State's third option–stepped to the plate. Tate saw nine targets for a season-high seven receptions, many of which came on critical third downs. Tight end Gee Scott also played a major role.
But against the nation's top passing defense, this game may come down to the defense. At every level, Ohio State features NFL players. Even corner Denzel Burke–who was once thought to be a high NFL Draft pick but played below his potential this year–is among the better defensive backs in the country. No defense features a more lethal safety duo than Downs and Ransom.
Rarely does this defense show weakness. Physical offensive lines can get the ground game going so long as the ball goes north and south. But that requires trial and error, as the Buckeyes held nine of Texas' 25 rushes to two yards or less (36%). Against Oregon, that rose to a ridiculous 14-of-20 rushes going for two or fewer yards (70%!).
National Championship Prediction: Ohio State Vs. Notre Dame
Where the tides may turn in this game is in pass protection. In three CFP games, a ferocious Buckeyes pass rush generated 52 pressures and 16 sacks, including four on Ewers in the semifinal. Even when pass rushers like Sawyer don't get home, they impact throws. So far in the CFP, Sawyer batted six throws down at the line of scrimmage; Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams batted another pair themselves.
When the Notre Dame offensive line can't keep Leonard upright, the Notre Dame offense stalls. Against Georgia in the quarterfinals, 17 of the Irish's 23 points came via special teams; the lone touchdown came off a short field from a turnover. Against Indiana, 98 of ND's 193 rushing yards came on a single play.
And we came all this way without mentioning coaching. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman flexed his chops this postseason, most notably in a brilliant, game-sealing move against Georgia. This isn't Brian Kelly-led ND. Freeman is a crafty and strategic coach, especially on late downs.
As much as Ryan Day took the brunt of the criticism for Ohio State's loss to Michigan (deserved at the time), he's turned into a much more aggressive decision maker in the postseason. We've seen it multiple years (see: 2022 against Georgia) – when Day's back hits the wall, he coaches with borderline reckless abandon.
The Buckeyes showed the latest outcome of what happens when the explosive pass game gets taken away: the run game assists and the defense finishes. This is a far different team than what ran out against Michigan.
While every team remaining in the CFP semifinals rostered a championship defense, only one rosters a consistent championship offense: Ohio State.
That championship offense is what tips the scales here.
Putting an 11-for-11 record on the line,
The pick: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 20
How To Watch The National Championship Game
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- When: Monday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. CST
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- TV: ESPN Networks
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.