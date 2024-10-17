Opponent Depth Chart: Utah Utes

Killer Frogs

With Utah looking for answers after two straight losses, have there been any changes to who the Horned Frogs will match up against on Saturday night?

Sep 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Both TCU and Utah find themselves in a peculiar spot at this point in the season. While both are currently on losing streaks, one is now playing for their post-season dreams. The other team fell to Houston two weeks ago. While many believe this game won't be close, the Big 12 is a wonderful and confusing conference in all the best ways. One thing is for sure: don't underestimate a TCU team with nothing to lose.

Here's the current depth chart for the Utah Utes.

Utah Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #11 Isaac Wilson, #8 Brandon Rose, #14 Sam Huard

RB: #2 Micah Bernard, #1 Jaylon Glover, #21 Mike Mitchell

WR-X: #3 Dorian Singer, #6 Daidren Zipperer

WR-Z: #10 Money Parks, #9 Damien Alford

WR-R: #5 Mycah Pittman, #19 Luca Caldarella, #0 Taeshaun Lyons

TE-Y: #88 Dallen Bentley, #85 Ryan Carsen, #83 Mike Suguturaga

TE-U: #80 Brant Kuithe, #82 Landen King, #84 Caleb Lohner

LT: #71 Caleb Lomu, #76 Zereoue Williams

LG:  #73 Tanoa Togiai, #62 Solatoa Moea'i

C: #78 Jaren Kump, #53 Johnny Maea

RG: #52 Michael Mokofisi, #74 Keith Olson

RT: #55 Spencer Fano, #59 Falcon Kaumatule

Utah Defensive Depth Chart

LDE: #81 Connor O'Toole, #40 Paul FItzgerald

LDT: #58 Junior Tafuna, #95 Aliki Vimahi

RDT: #57 Keanu Tanuvasa, #99 Tevita Fotu, #77 Simote Pepa

RDE: #0 Logan Fano, #7 Van Fillinger, #56 Ka'eo Akana

ROVER: #21 Karene Reid, #14 Josh Calvert

MAC: #12 Sione Fatu, #37 Trey Reynolds

STUD: #8 Lander Barton, #24 Moroni Anae, #3 Johnathan Hall

LCB: #5 Zemaiah Vaughn, #4 Cameron Calhoun

SS: #11 Alaka'i Gilman, #13 Rabbit Evans

FS: #15 Tao Johnson, #31 Nate Ritchie

RCB: #9 Elijah Davis, #30 John Randle Jr.

NB: #2 Smith Snowden, #18 Quimari Shemwell

Utah Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #34 Jack Bouwmeester, #38 Trey Coleman

PK: #36 Cole Becker, #38 Trey Coleman

KO: #36 Cole Becker, #38 Trey Coleman

LS: #50 JT Greep, #65 Logan Castor

H: #34 Jack Bouwmeester, #46 Elliot Janish

PR: #17 Rayshawn Glover, #10 Money Parks

KR: #10 Money Parks, #23 Dijon Stanley

Utah Depth Chart Notes

Early this week, it was announced that Cam Rising would not be the starting quarterback for Utah this weekend against the TCU Horned Frogs. Instead, freshman Isaac Wilson will get the start on Saturday night. While this is a key factor in how the Utah offense will be run, many believe that the Utah offense was always going to center around running back Micah Bernard. With TCU and its noticeable struggles against the run, don't be surprised if Bernard gets near 25 attempts on the ground.

Defensively, Utah has experience up front with three seniors near the line of scrimmage. While Utah's defensive front has been a little below average this season, the real playmakers lay in their linebacker core. Van Fillinger has been a consistent threat on blitz packages this season, even without being in the starting lineup. One of Fillinger's most notable stats is that he has 7.5 tackles for a loss, accounting for almost 50 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Look for Fillinger and Johnathan Hall to be consistently rotating in on defense.

