Opponent Depth Chart: Utah Utes
Both TCU and Utah find themselves in a peculiar spot at this point in the season. While both are currently on losing streaks, one is now playing for their post-season dreams. The other team fell to Houston two weeks ago. While many believe this game won't be close, the Big 12 is a wonderful and confusing conference in all the best ways. One thing is for sure: don't underestimate a TCU team with nothing to lose.
Here's the current depth chart for the Utah Utes.
Utah Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #11 Isaac Wilson, #8 Brandon Rose, #14 Sam Huard
RB: #2 Micah Bernard, #1 Jaylon Glover, #21 Mike Mitchell
WR-X: #3 Dorian Singer, #6 Daidren Zipperer
WR-Z: #10 Money Parks, #9 Damien Alford
WR-R: #5 Mycah Pittman, #19 Luca Caldarella, #0 Taeshaun Lyons
TE-Y: #88 Dallen Bentley, #85 Ryan Carsen, #83 Mike Suguturaga
TE-U: #80 Brant Kuithe, #82 Landen King, #84 Caleb Lohner
LT: #71 Caleb Lomu, #76 Zereoue Williams
LG: #73 Tanoa Togiai, #62 Solatoa Moea'i
C: #78 Jaren Kump, #53 Johnny Maea
RG: #52 Michael Mokofisi, #74 Keith Olson
RT: #55 Spencer Fano, #59 Falcon Kaumatule
Utah Defensive Depth Chart
LDE: #81 Connor O'Toole, #40 Paul FItzgerald
LDT: #58 Junior Tafuna, #95 Aliki Vimahi
RDT: #57 Keanu Tanuvasa, #99 Tevita Fotu, #77 Simote Pepa
RDE: #0 Logan Fano, #7 Van Fillinger, #56 Ka'eo Akana
ROVER: #21 Karene Reid, #14 Josh Calvert
MAC: #12 Sione Fatu, #37 Trey Reynolds
STUD: #8 Lander Barton, #24 Moroni Anae, #3 Johnathan Hall
LCB: #5 Zemaiah Vaughn, #4 Cameron Calhoun
SS: #11 Alaka'i Gilman, #13 Rabbit Evans
FS: #15 Tao Johnson, #31 Nate Ritchie
RCB: #9 Elijah Davis, #30 John Randle Jr.
NB: #2 Smith Snowden, #18 Quimari Shemwell
Utah Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #34 Jack Bouwmeester, #38 Trey Coleman
PK: #36 Cole Becker, #38 Trey Coleman
KO: #36 Cole Becker, #38 Trey Coleman
LS: #50 JT Greep, #65 Logan Castor
H: #34 Jack Bouwmeester, #46 Elliot Janish
PR: #17 Rayshawn Glover, #10 Money Parks
KR: #10 Money Parks, #23 Dijon Stanley
Utah Depth Chart Notes
Early this week, it was announced that Cam Rising would not be the starting quarterback for Utah this weekend against the TCU Horned Frogs. Instead, freshman Isaac Wilson will get the start on Saturday night. While this is a key factor in how the Utah offense will be run, many believe that the Utah offense was always going to center around running back Micah Bernard. With TCU and its noticeable struggles against the run, don't be surprised if Bernard gets near 25 attempts on the ground.
Defensively, Utah has experience up front with three seniors near the line of scrimmage. While Utah's defensive front has been a little below average this season, the real playmakers lay in their linebacker core. Van Fillinger has been a consistent threat on blitz packages this season, even without being in the starting lineup. One of Fillinger's most notable stats is that he has 7.5 tackles for a loss, accounting for almost 50 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Look for Fillinger and Johnathan Hall to be consistently rotating in on defense.
