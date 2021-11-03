Baylor Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 at TCU
The Baylor Bears are having themselves quite the season only suffering one loss to the hands of a talented Oklahoma State team. They look to keep it rolling as well. They have a nice set of running backs and very good rushing attack with it. TCU most definitely doesn’t have the best rushing defense this year. So, this rivalry matchup this weekend should be interesting. Because Baylor has some explosive players that can set this game off and have Baylor walk away with a ugly victory over TCU. Their offense has a lot of speed, and Baylor can turn it into a track meet fast. Does TCU have it what it takes?
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
WR: Tyquan Thornton , Jackson Gleeson
WR: RJ Sneed , Hal Presley
WR: Josh Fleeks , Monaray Baldwin
LT: Connor Galvin, Elijah Ellis
LG: Khalil Keith, Micah Mazzccua
C: Xavier Newman-Johnson, Jacob Gall
RG: Grant Miller or Johncarlo Valentin
RT: Gavin Byers or Khalil Keith
TE: Ben Sims or Drake Dabney or Gavin Yates or Jackson Shupp
RB: Trestan Ebner or Abram Smith or Taye McWilliams or Craig Williams
QB: Gerry Bohanon , Blake Shapen
DEFENSE
DE: Cole Maxwell, TJ Franklin
NT: Siaki Ika, Chidi Ogbonnaya
DT: Brayden Utley, Gabe Hall
JACK: Ashton Logan, Matt Jones, Garmon Randolph
WILL: Terrel Bernard, Will Williams
MIKE: Dillon Doyle, Matt Jones
STAR: Jalen Pitre, AJ McCarty, Lorando Johnson
S: Christian Morgan, Devin Neal
CB: Kalon Barnes, Zeke Brown, Al Walcott
CB: Raleigh Texada, AJ McCarty
S: JT Woods, AJ McCarty, Al Walcott
SPECIAL TEAMS
FG: Isaiah Hankins, John Mayers, Noah Rauschenberg
K: Noah Rauschenberg , John Mayers
P: Issac Power, Noah Rauschenberg
S: Thor Rodoni, Gunnar Royer
KR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks
PR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks
