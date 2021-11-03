Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Baylor Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 at TCU
    The Baylor Bears come to Fort Worth ranked #14 and looking to continue their winning ways.
    The Baylor Bears are having themselves quite the season only suffering one loss to the hands of a talented Oklahoma State team. They look to keep it rolling as well. They have a nice set of running backs and very good rushing attack with it. TCU most definitely doesn’t have the best rushing defense this year. So, this rivalry matchup this weekend should be interesting. Because Baylor has some explosive players that can set this game off and have Baylor walk away with a ugly victory over TCU. Their offense has a lot of speed, and Baylor can turn it into a track meet fast. Does TCU have it what it takes?

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    WR: Tyquan Thornton , Jackson Gleeson

    WR: RJ Sneed , Hal Presley

    WR: Josh Fleeks , Monaray Baldwin

    LT: Connor Galvin, Elijah Ellis

    LG: Khalil Keith, Micah Mazzccua

    C: Xavier Newman-Johnson, Jacob Gall

    RG: Grant Miller or Johncarlo Valentin

    RT: Gavin Byers or Khalil Keith

    TE: Ben Sims or Drake Dabney or Gavin Yates or Jackson Shupp

    RB: Trestan Ebner or Abram Smith or Taye McWilliams or Craig Williams

    QB: Gerry Bohanon , Blake Shapen

    DEFENSE

    DE: Cole Maxwell, TJ Franklin

    NT: Siaki Ika, Chidi Ogbonnaya

    DT: Brayden Utley, Gabe Hall

    JACK: Ashton Logan, Matt Jones, Garmon Randolph

    WILL: Terrel Bernard, Will Williams

    MIKE: Dillon Doyle, Matt Jones

    STAR: Jalen Pitre, AJ McCarty, Lorando Johnson

    S: Christian Morgan, Devin Neal

    CB: Kalon Barnes, Zeke Brown, Al Walcott

    CB: Raleigh Texada, AJ McCarty

    S: JT Woods, AJ McCarty, Al Walcott

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    FG: Isaiah Hankins, John Mayers, Noah Rauschenberg

    K: Noah Rauschenberg , John Mayers

    P: Issac Power, Noah Rauschenberg

    S: Thor Rodoni, Gunnar Royer

    KR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks

    PR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks 

