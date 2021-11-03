Baylor Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 at TCU

The Baylor Bears are having themselves quite the season only suffering one loss to the hands of a talented Oklahoma State team. They look to keep it rolling as well. They have a nice set of running backs and very good rushing attack with it. TCU most definitely doesn’t have the best rushing defense this year. So, this rivalry matchup this weekend should be interesting. Because Baylor has some explosive players that can set this game off and have Baylor walk away with a ugly victory over TCU. Their offense has a lot of speed, and Baylor can turn it into a track meet fast. Does TCU have it what it takes?

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

WR: Tyquan Thornton , Jackson Gleeson

WR: RJ Sneed , Hal Presley

WR: Josh Fleeks , Monaray Baldwin

LT: Connor Galvin, Elijah Ellis

LG: Khalil Keith, Micah Mazzccua

C: Xavier Newman-Johnson, Jacob Gall

RG: Grant Miller or Johncarlo Valentin

RT: Gavin Byers or Khalil Keith

TE: Ben Sims or Drake Dabney or Gavin Yates or Jackson Shupp

RB: Trestan Ebner or Abram Smith or Taye McWilliams or Craig Williams

QB: Gerry Bohanon , Blake Shapen

DEFENSE

DE: Cole Maxwell, TJ Franklin

NT: Siaki Ika, Chidi Ogbonnaya

DT: Brayden Utley, Gabe Hall

JACK: Ashton Logan, Matt Jones, Garmon Randolph

WILL: Terrel Bernard, Will Williams

MIKE: Dillon Doyle, Matt Jones

STAR: Jalen Pitre, AJ McCarty, Lorando Johnson

S: Christian Morgan, Devin Neal

CB: Kalon Barnes, Zeke Brown, Al Walcott

CB: Raleigh Texada, AJ McCarty

S: JT Woods, AJ McCarty, Al Walcott

SPECIAL TEAMS

FG: Isaiah Hankins, John Mayers, Noah Rauschenberg

K: Noah Rauschenberg , John Mayers

P: Issac Power, Noah Rauschenberg

S: Thor Rodoni, Gunnar Royer

KR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks

PR: Trestan Ebner, Josh Fleeks

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!