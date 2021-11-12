Oklahoma State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. TCU
This Oklahoma State is a crazy good team that isn’t showing any signs of slowing down just yet. The offensive can be deadly with the set of receivers they have from Tay Martin to Bryson Green. Their offense can light it up quickly. Their defense, who isn’t still surprising the nation, is still shocking to their head coach Mike Gundy. The Oklahoma State defensive front had a field day in West Virginia's backfield with multiple hits to the QBs, with multiple sacks, and with multiple tackles in the backfield. Oklahoma State's defense is one of the best in the Big 12 this year. Let's see how it matches up this weekend against a TCU offense that looks to continue to turn it around.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Spencer Sanders, Shane Illingworth
RB: Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson
WR (Z): Tay Martin, Cale Cabbiness
WR (Y): Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson
WR (H): Rashod Owens OR Blaine Green
WR (X): Bryson Green OR Jaden Bray
LT: Cole Birmingham, Caleb Etienne OR Taylor Miterko
LG: Josh Sills, Tyrese Williams
C: Danny Godlevske, Joe Michalski
RG: Hunter Woodward, Hunter Anthony
RT: Jake Springfield OR Preston Wilson
DEFENSE
DE: Brock Martin OR Collin Oliver, Ben Kopenski
DE: Tyler Lacy, Kody Walterscheid OR Nathan Latu
DT: Brendon Evers OR Jayden Jernigan
DT: Israel Antwine, Sione Asi OR Samuela Tuihalamaka
LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Kamyrn Farrar
LB: Devin Harper, Mason Cobb OR Lamont Bishop
CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jabbar Muhammad
CB: Christian Holmes, Korie Black
S: Tanner McCalister, Thomas Harper
S: Jason Taylor II, Sean Michael Flanagan
S: Kobly Harvell-Peel, Trey Rucker
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Tom Hutton, Tanner Brown
K: Tanner Brown, Alex Hale
KO: Tanner Brown OR Brady Pohl
LS: Matt Hembrough, Zeke Zaragoza
H: Tom Hutton, Brady Pohl
KR: Brennan Presley OR Dominic Richardson OR Zach Middleton OR Jaylen Warren
PR: Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson
