Oklahoma State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. TCU

This Oklahoma State is a crazy good team that isn’t showing any signs of slowing down just yet. The offensive can be deadly with the set of receivers they have from Tay Martin to Bryson Green. Their offense can light it up quickly. Their defense, who isn’t still surprising the nation, is still shocking to their head coach Mike Gundy. The Oklahoma State defensive front had a field day in West Virginia's backfield with multiple hits to the QBs, with multiple sacks, and with multiple tackles in the backfield. Oklahoma State's defense is one of the best in the Big 12 this year. Let's see how it matches up this weekend against a TCU offense that looks to continue to turn it around.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Spencer Sanders, Shane Illingworth

RB: Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson

WR (Z): Tay Martin, Cale Cabbiness

WR (Y): Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson

WR (H): Rashod Owens OR Blaine Green

WR (X): Bryson Green OR Jaden Bray

LT: Cole Birmingham, Caleb Etienne OR Taylor Miterko

LG: Josh Sills, Tyrese Williams

C: Danny Godlevske, Joe Michalski

RG: Hunter Woodward, Hunter Anthony

RT: Jake Springfield OR Preston Wilson

DEFENSE

DE: Brock Martin OR Collin Oliver, Ben Kopenski

DE: Tyler Lacy, Kody Walterscheid OR Nathan Latu

DT: Brendon Evers OR Jayden Jernigan

DT: Israel Antwine, Sione Asi OR Samuela Tuihalamaka

LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Kamyrn Farrar

LB: Devin Harper, Mason Cobb OR Lamont Bishop

CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jabbar Muhammad

CB: Christian Holmes, Korie Black

S: Tanner McCalister, Thomas Harper

S: Jason Taylor II, Sean Michael Flanagan

S: Kobly Harvell-Peel, Trey Rucker

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Tom Hutton, Tanner Brown

K: Tanner Brown, Alex Hale

KO: Tanner Brown OR Brady Pohl

LS: Matt Hembrough, Zeke Zaragoza

H: Tom Hutton, Brady Pohl

KR: Brennan Presley OR Dominic Richardson OR Zach Middleton OR Jaylen Warren

PR: Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!