    • November 12, 2021
    Oklahoma State Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. TCU
    Can the Pokes defeat a Horned Frogs team that is under new management?
    © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    This Oklahoma State is a crazy good team that isn’t showing any signs of slowing down just yet. The offensive can be deadly with the set of receivers they have from Tay Martin to Bryson Green. Their offense can light it up quickly. Their defense, who isn’t still surprising the nation, is still shocking to their head coach Mike Gundy. The Oklahoma State defensive front had a field day in West Virginia's backfield with multiple hits to the QBs, with multiple sacks, and with multiple tackles in the backfield. Oklahoma State's defense is one of the best in the Big 12 this year. Let's see how it matches up this weekend against a TCU offense that looks to continue to turn it around.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Spencer Sanders, Shane Illingworth

    RB: Jaylen Warren, Dominic Richardson

    WR (Z): Tay Martin, Cale Cabbiness

    WR (Y): Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson

    WR (H): Rashod Owens OR Blaine Green

    WR (X): Bryson Green OR Jaden Bray

    LT: Cole Birmingham, Caleb Etienne OR Taylor Miterko

    LG: Josh Sills, Tyrese Williams

    C: Danny Godlevske, Joe Michalski

    RG: Hunter Woodward, Hunter Anthony

    RT: Jake Springfield OR Preston Wilson

    DEFENSE

    DE: Brock Martin OR Collin Oliver, Ben Kopenski

    DE: Tyler Lacy, Kody Walterscheid OR Nathan Latu

    DT: Brendon Evers OR Jayden Jernigan

    DT: Israel Antwine, Sione Asi OR Samuela Tuihalamaka

    LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Kamyrn Farrar

    LB: Devin Harper, Mason Cobb OR Lamont Bishop

    CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jabbar Muhammad

    CB: Christian Holmes, Korie Black

    S: Tanner McCalister, Thomas Harper

    S: Jason Taylor II, Sean Michael Flanagan

    S: Kobly Harvell-Peel, Trey Rucker

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    P: Tom Hutton, Tanner Brown

    K: Tanner Brown, Alex Hale

    KO: Tanner Brown OR Brady Pohl

    LS: Matt Hembrough, Zeke Zaragoza

    H: Tom Hutton, Brady Pohl

    KR: Brennan Presley OR Dominic Richardson OR Zach Middleton OR Jaylen Warren

    PR: Brennan Presley, John Paul Richardson

