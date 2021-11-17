Kansas Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 at TCU
Going into this week you would think TCU has the upper hand over Kansas. But, Kansas had a surprising victory over Texas. No one expected it. Honestly, all across the Big 12 has been a roller coaster of games from this past weekend. Kansas has nothing to lose, so they are doing whatever it takes to win ball games. I wouldn’t be surprised if these Jayhawks still have high emotions from last week. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jayhawks come to Fort Worth and punch TCU right in the mouth. Kansas has made some changes in the line up recently. It is testing trails for them. Kansas is going to bring the fight, so we will see how it plays out.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
LT: Malik Clark, Jalan Robinson
LG: Jacobi Lott Jack Werner
C: Api Mane, Garrett Jones
RG: Chris Hughes, Adagio Lopeti
RT: Earl Bostick Jr., Bryce Cabeldue
TE: Jack Luavasa, Mason Fairchild
FB: Ben Miles, Spencer Roe
RB: Velton Gardner, Daniel Hishaw Jr.
QB: Miles Kendrick, Thomas MacVittie, Jalon Daniels
Z: Andrew Parchment, Steven McBride
X: Kwamie Lassiter II, Lawrence Arnold
H: Stephon Robinson Jr., Takulve Williams
DEFENSE
DE: Malcolm Lee, Marcus Harris
DT: Sam Burt, Dajon Terry
DE: Caleb Sampson, Jerome Robinson
OLB: Steven Parker, Hayden Hatcher
LB: Kyron Johnson, Alonso Person
LB: Dru Prox, Gavin Potter
OLB: Denzel Feaster, Jay Dineen
Hawk: Nate Betts, Davon Ferguson
CB: Kyle Mayberry, Duece Mayberry
FS: Ricky Thomas. Johnquai Lewis
BS: Davon Ferguson, Kenny Logan Jr.
CB: Karon Prunty, Elijah Jones
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Kyle Thompson, Donovan Gagen
K: Liam Jones, Jacob Borcila
KO: Liam Jones,, Tabor Allen
LS: Logan Klusman, Luke Hosford
H: Donovan Gagen
KR: Jamahl Horne, Kenny Logan Jr.
PR: Kwamie Lassiter II, Kenny Logan Jr.
