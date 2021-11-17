Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Kansas Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 at TCU
    The Jayhawks got their steak last week. Can they mustard up a good squad again to get some frog legs?
    © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    Going into this week you would think TCU has the upper hand over Kansas. But, Kansas had a surprising victory over Texas. No one expected it. Honestly, all across the Big 12 has been a roller coaster of games from this past weekend. Kansas has nothing to lose, so they are doing whatever it takes to win ball games. I wouldn’t be surprised if these Jayhawks still have high emotions from last week. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jayhawks come to Fort Worth and punch TCU right in the mouth. Kansas has made some changes in the line up recently. It is testing trails for them. Kansas is going to bring the fight, so we will see how it plays out.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    LT: Malik Clark, Jalan Robinson

    LG: Jacobi Lott Jack Werner

    C: Api Mane, Garrett Jones

    RG: Chris Hughes, Adagio Lopeti

    RT: Earl Bostick Jr., Bryce Cabeldue

    TE: Jack Luavasa, Mason Fairchild

    FB: Ben Miles, Spencer Roe

    RB: Velton Gardner, Daniel Hishaw Jr.

    QB: Miles Kendrick, Thomas MacVittie, Jalon Daniels

    Z: Andrew Parchment, Steven McBride

    X: Kwamie Lassiter II, Lawrence Arnold

    H: Stephon Robinson Jr., Takulve Williams

    DEFENSE

    DE: Malcolm Lee, Marcus Harris

    DT: Sam Burt, Dajon Terry

    DE: Caleb Sampson, Jerome Robinson

    OLB: Steven Parker, Hayden Hatcher

    LB: Kyron Johnson, Alonso Person

    LB: Dru Prox, Gavin Potter

    OLB: Denzel Feaster, Jay Dineen

    Hawk: Nate Betts, Davon Ferguson

    CB: Kyle Mayberry, Duece Mayberry

    FS: Ricky Thomas. Johnquai Lewis

    BS: Davon Ferguson, Kenny Logan Jr.

    CB: Karon Prunty, Elijah Jones

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    P: Kyle Thompson, Donovan Gagen

    K: Liam Jones, Jacob Borcila

    KO: Liam Jones,, Tabor Allen

    LS: Logan Klusman, Luke Hosford

    H: Donovan Gagen

    KR: Jamahl Horne, Kenny Logan Jr.

    PR: Kwamie Lassiter II, Kenny Logan Jr.

    Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Daniels (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
