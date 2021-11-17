Kansas Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 at TCU

Going into this week you would think TCU has the upper hand over Kansas. But, Kansas had a surprising victory over Texas. No one expected it. Honestly, all across the Big 12 has been a roller coaster of games from this past weekend. Kansas has nothing to lose, so they are doing whatever it takes to win ball games. I wouldn’t be surprised if these Jayhawks still have high emotions from last week. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jayhawks come to Fort Worth and punch TCU right in the mouth. Kansas has made some changes in the line up recently. It is testing trails for them. Kansas is going to bring the fight, so we will see how it plays out.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

LT: Malik Clark, Jalan Robinson

LG: Jacobi Lott Jack Werner

C: Api Mane, Garrett Jones

RG: Chris Hughes, Adagio Lopeti

RT: Earl Bostick Jr., Bryce Cabeldue

TE: Jack Luavasa, Mason Fairchild

FB: Ben Miles, Spencer Roe

RB: Velton Gardner, Daniel Hishaw Jr.

QB: Miles Kendrick, Thomas MacVittie, Jalon Daniels

Z: Andrew Parchment, Steven McBride

X: Kwamie Lassiter II, Lawrence Arnold

H: Stephon Robinson Jr., Takulve Williams

DEFENSE

DE: Malcolm Lee, Marcus Harris

DT: Sam Burt, Dajon Terry

DE: Caleb Sampson, Jerome Robinson

OLB: Steven Parker, Hayden Hatcher

LB: Kyron Johnson, Alonso Person

LB: Dru Prox, Gavin Potter

OLB: Denzel Feaster, Jay Dineen

Hawk: Nate Betts, Davon Ferguson

CB: Kyle Mayberry, Duece Mayberry

FS: Ricky Thomas. Johnquai Lewis

BS: Davon Ferguson, Kenny Logan Jr.

CB: Karon Prunty, Elijah Jones

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Kyle Thompson, Donovan Gagen

K: Liam Jones, Jacob Borcila

KO: Liam Jones,, Tabor Allen

LS: Logan Klusman, Luke Hosford

H: Donovan Gagen

KR: Jamahl Horne, Kenny Logan Jr.

PR: Kwamie Lassiter II, Kenny Logan Jr.





