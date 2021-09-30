September 30, 2021
Players to Watch: University of Texas
Players to Watch: University of Texas

The University of Texas comes to Fort Worth this week. Let's take a look at some of their key players.
© Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Quarterback Casey Thompson

Four-star class of 2018 from Newcastle, OK. Junior

When Sam Ehlinger got hurt in last year's Alamo Bowl game against the University of Colorado, the Texas Longhorns got a taste of what Casey Thompson could offer them, completing 8 of 10 passing attempts for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Yet somehow, he was not deemed worthy of the starting position to start this season. That all seems like ancient history now as Thompson regained his rightly place at the helm of the Texas offense after the Arkansas fiasco. The UT offense has been all gas and no brakes in two games since and the Longhorns have yet to look back.

Casey Thompson passing statistics

OpponentResultCompletionsAttemptsYardsCompletion%AverageTouchdownsInterceptionsLongSacksRating

Texas Tech

W 70-35

18

23

303

78.3

13.2

5

1

62

1

252

Rice

W 58-0

15

18

164

83.3

9.1

2

1

31

0

185.4

2021 Totals

N/A

42

54

565

77.8

10.5

8

2

62

1

207

Last week's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week is the player to watch this weekend.

Running Back Bijan Robinson 

Five-star class of 2020 from Tucson, AZ. Sophomore

Robinson was the #1 running back in the class of 2020 just ahead of, you guessed it, Zach Evans. While the Horned Frogs have babied their crown jewel, the Longhorns have been feeding Robinson the rock going back to last year, and he has feasted, earning preseason AP first team All-American accolades for 2021. His yards per carry are a bit down from last year's mouth-watering 8.2 yards per carry (ypc), but 6.2 ypc is nothing to scoff at, and TCU cannot sleep on Robinson. He is a powerful and explosive runner with great vision who is a big play threat every time he touches the ball. Arm tackles will not take Robinson down, and the Frogs will have to wrap up much better than they did against SMU if they want to have a chance to beat the Longhorns.

Bijan Robinson rushing statistics

OpponentAttemptsYardsAverageTouchdownsLong

Texas Tech

18

137

7.6

0

33

Rice

13

127

9.8

3

62

Arkansas

19

69

3.6

1

20

Louisiana

20

103

5.2

1

19

2021 Totals

70

436

6.2

5

62

Robinson cannot be overlooked in the passing game either as he has already hauled in eight catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns on the season. 

Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy

Four-star class of 2021 from Fresno, CA. Freshman

Think speed. Then add more speed. That is what you get with the 6'1, 160-pound Xavier Worthy. Last week's True Freshman of the Week went off on Texas Tech for five catches, 100 yards and three touchdowns. He is projected to be a future NFL player the likes of DeSean Jackson. While TCU will most assuredly have to keep him from blowing the top off, he is more than just a deep ball threat as he possesses crisp route running ability. Expect the battle between him and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson to be a key factor in the game.

Running Back Roschon Johnson 

Four-star class of 2019 from Port Neches, TX. Junior

The 6'2 220 pounder leads the Big 12 in yards after contact at 6.36 YAC (Evans is 4th at 4.21 and Bijan Robinson is 5th at 3.64), and in 25 attempts this season, Johnson is averaging an eye-popping 8.2 yards per carry for 206 yards and three touchdowns tagging in for Robinson. The Frogs should expect Johnson to be deployed similarly to Kendre Miller as the hard running deputy.

Wide Receiver Jordan Whittington 

Five-star class of 2019 from Cuero, TX. Sophomore

Listed at 6'1, 203 pounds, the former 5-star athlete who converted from running back to wide receiver has already surpassed his totals from last year with 18 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns this season. The Longhorns love to target him in third down passing situations, and if Noah Daniels is unable to make his 2021 debut this week Whittington could present some serious matchups problems for the Frogs.

Honorable Mention

Defensive Tackle Keondre Coburn

Four-star class of 2018 from Houston, TX. Junior

Listed at 6'2, 348 pounds, Coburn is sure to be a presence in the trenches. 

