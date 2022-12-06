Skip to main content

Primetime in Fort Worth: Deion Sanders Era At Colorado Kicks Off Vs. TCU

Dare we say this game might be in... Prime Time?

The Colorado Buffaloes made undoubtably the splashiest hire of the early 2022 coaching carousel when they hired Deion "Prime Time" Sanders. Always in the spotlight, the exciting and oft-controversial Sanders immediately puts Colorado– a team that finished 1-11 this season– on the map.

Most interesting perhaps, is Prime Time's first game with Colorado is in Fort Worth against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Prime Time Era Begins In Fort Worth

Harken back a second to last offseason before Sonny Dykes was hired. One big report that surfaced was that TCU interviewed Sanders to fill their head coaching vacancy. Ultimately, he stayed with Jackson State, and TCU went with Dykes.

Sanders also played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making first team All-Pro in three of those seasons.

Instead, Sanders will be standing on the visitor's sideline in black and gold in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season.

It's the second installment of a home-and-home series with the Buffs. The series was scheduled in 2015 after a 2-10 season for Colorado and followed TCU's 12-1 Peach Bowl season. TCU went to Boulder to open the 2022 season and came away with a 38-13 win.

Don't expect this to be the same Colorado team TCU disposed of this past season, though. Along with Sanders are coming several high-profile transfers, with many more on the way. All eyes are on Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 cycle that committed to Jackson State in an unprecedented move, who may make the move to Boulder as well.

Sanders took over a Jackson State program that had a 21-40 stretch under their last three head coaches dating back to 2014. In his two seasons with the Tigers, Sanders went 19-2 in conference with back-to-back SWAC titles.

As mentioned, the Buffs are coming off a 1-11 season which they fired Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. TCU, conversely, finished the regular season 12-1 and landed in their first College Football Playoff.

As it stands now, Colorado at TCU is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff time is TBD, but the high-profile nature of Sanders and the roaring success of TCU this past season may land the game in (pun intended) prime time.

Be on the lookout for scheduling announcements in early Fall, 2023.

