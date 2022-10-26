Ranked Rivalries On Tap For College Football Week 9

College football is rounding the corner and headed for home. The conversation all of a sudden shifts to the looming College Football Playoff rankings and games are dire. Week 9 packs a serious punch with matchups like Kentucky at Tennessee and Ohio State at Penn State.

Here's the biggest games of the weekend and where you can catch them.

All kick times below are in CT.

#14 Utah at Washington State

Thursday, 9:00 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The action starts Thursday night– the first night of 27 consecutive days with football on– in Pullman. Utah is coming off a bye week following their biggest win of the season yet over USC. Washington State is looking to remain relevant in the Pac-12 conversation while also hoping to take Utah out of it.

A late night Thursday tilt at Washington State is a tricky place to be for Utah. But this is must-win territory.

East Carolina at BYU

Friday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

How about the trek from Greenville, North Carolina, to Provo, Utah? The Pirates just socked UCF at home but have little time to celebrate as they take on BYU. High school playoff action not your thing? Tune into ESPN2 for this weird matchup that should have plenty of offensive fireworks.

#2 Ohio State at #13 Penn State

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It's not Penn State's whiteout game– that happened last weekend– but Happy Valley is going to be up early for this one. CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes just hung 54 on a hapless Iowa team in preparation for this rivalry. Sean Clifford, who was facing loud criticisms, notched a big win over Minnesota and host Ohio State ranked inside the top 15.

This is quite the warmup to a full day of college football.

Notre Dame at #16 Syracuse

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

This game doesn't carry as big implications as the one above, but don't take your eyes off this one. Notre Dame heads to the JMA Wireless Dome for one of Syracuse's biggest home games of the year. While the Irish aren't ranked, don't think for a second that they don't have targets on their back.

Sean Tucker and Syracuse are looking to avenge last week's loss to Clemson– their first loss of the season.

#20 Cincinnati at UCF

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

How about two evenly-matched AAC foes for an afternoon window primer? The Bearcats are on a six-game tear after dropping their opening game to Arkansas. UCF is firmly in contention for the conference title, but are coming off a throttling at the hands of East Carolina.

As with all heavyweight battles in the American, expect fireworks. Expect weird. Expect fun.

Florida vs. #1 Georgia

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party writes its next chapter in Jacksonville. Georgia is currently the top Dawg in college football and Florida looks to spoil their party. Anthony Richardson has struggled this season, but has no shortage of highlight-worthy moments.

This is one of college football's best rivalries, so don't miss it.

#9 Oklahoma State at #22 Kansas State

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The Big 12 may be the most hotly-contested conference with some of the highest density of quality teams this season. Kansas State is coming off their first Big 12 loss of the year to TCU and QB Adrian Martinez is questionable for the contest. Spencer Sanders and the Pokes just took down Texas at home in comeback fashion.

The winner of this game is likely the biggest challenger to TCU and may find themselves in Arlington in five weeks.

#19 Kentucky at #3 Tennessee

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Week 10's showdown between Tennessee and Georgia fixes to be the biggest matchup of the college football season, but the Vols have to get there undefeated first. Enter Will Levis and a stiff Kentucky defense to Neyland Stadium. Though the Cats are a top-20 team and see this as a big rivalry, Tennessee should not overlook them.

With all of the heavy matchups on their schedule, don't be shocked to see Kentucky give them a hard time.

Baylor at Texas Tech

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Though these aren't ranked teams, this game positions to be one of the most entertaining of Week 9. The Red Raiders are on a tear, even getting in the fray of the top 25, and have an opportunity to notch a big win at home. Lubbock after dark is one of the most difficult places to play and defending-Big 12 champion Baylor is their next foe.

Dave Aranda's group is still a threat in the conference– well-coached and talented. This game will come down to the wire.

Michigan State at #4 Michigan

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

It's not projected to be the closest matchup, but Michigan State and Michigan offer one of college football's most fun rivalries. "Big Brother" hosts "Little Brother" this year and the Spartans would love nothing more than to knock the Wolverines off their top-four ranking in Ann Arbor. Expect an absolute fight from Michigan State in primetime.

