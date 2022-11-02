The Screwed Tape Letters:  Why I Should Be President (Of The College Football Playoff Committee)

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE.

My Fellow Incompetents,

I am addressing you because you require my services--as is evident by the incessant messages I have received on my phone from all of Frogdom ever since you released yesterday's rankings. It is quite obvious you have no idea what you are doing, nor what you are talking about. And that's okay. I don't either. Which is why I think you and I would make an ideal match. Here is what I have to offer:

1. I look great in a suit. Just ask my mother. And any number of my ex-girlfriends (or future ex-wives).

2. I am fully capable of getting on television and expounding all kinds of nonsense with absolute confidence. Having no stake in the game, I have no shame, and nothing to lose.

3. I do not know what ESPN means (Entertainment Sports Playoff Network?), much less that there might be a conflict of interest between an ESPN-run CFP committee and an ESPN-partnered SEC. Conflict of interest? What now?

4. Like you, I'm funny. Unlike you, it tends to be deliberate, which allows for stronger, more consistent entertainment.

5. I can speak English.

6. I possess the wisdom to understand that when you put the screws to the Horned Frogs, virtually every team that is not in the SEC, or specifically designated by you to be uniquely worthy of preferable treatment, feels the blow. They understand that just as TCU (undefeated as we are, having beaten four teams back-to-back-to-back-to-back you at some point considered ranked) can make no inroads on your exclusive little club, neither can they. Thus, virtually every team (and their fanbases), except the twelve or so you consider worthy of playoff entitlement, despise you. I can solve that problem: always make at least one allowance for the Underfrog.

7. I have learned to enjoy cigars and can hold my liquor.

8. I have no moral objection to prostitution; my misgivings are purely hygienic in nature, and assuming I am the recipient of payment, they tend to decline in inverse proportion to volume of income.

9. Being a self-identified sports-ignoramus, I will bring some refreshing honesty and transparency to your methodology and presentation.

10. I possess the wisdom to know that Horned Frogs deserve to be ranked Number 1.

Now, some of these virtues may not strike you as the urgent improvements you require. This does not surprise me--incompetents have a tendency not to see what is in their own interests. But as you have now needlessly angered the entire college football viewing world that does not reside in Tennessee and Alabama, I think you might find that better decision-making, sounder reasoning, and greater honesty about your methods will inevitably result in higher profits for your corporation. And even an idiot knows more money is preferable to less. At least, this one does.

Best,

SI

P.S., in the event you are still too dense to recognize the wisdom of this missive, I am willing to offer my services as a consultant for the modest fee of $1,000 per correspondence. Please forward all checks, payable to Sports Ignoramus, to Ye Olde Bull and Bush on Montgomery 76107.

P.P.S., Even Kirk Herbstreit thought you screwed the proverbial pooch on that one. No good.

